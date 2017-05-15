Miller-Uibo breezes to a win in a new world-lead in Shanghai

It didn’t take long for Bahamian Olympic Champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo to leap to the top of the world’s chart for the women’s 400 meters (m).

In her first 400m race of the season on Saturday, at the International Association of Athletics Federations’ (IAAF) Diamond League Meet in Shanghai, China, Miller-Uibo circled the track in 49.77 seconds to claim the world’s leading time right out of the blocks. She is the only athlete to run under 50 seconds in the women’s 400m so far this season.

American Natasha Hastings was second at the Shanghai Stadium on Saturday, in a season’s best time of 50.74 seconds, and Olha Zemlyak, of the Ukraine, finished third in a season’s best time for her, 50.89 seconds. All three women were in the Olympic final a year ago in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

At the Olympics, Miller-Uibo won the gold in a personal best time of 49.44 seconds, Hastings was fourth in 50.34 seconds and Zemlyak finished seventh in 51.24 seconds. Other than the semi-finals at last year’s Olympics, the only time Miller-Uibo has been beaten in the women’s 400m in the last two years was in the world championships final in Beijing, China, in 2015.

At the Shanghai Diamond League Meet she got out to a blazing start. Miller-Uibo breezed past Hastings on the back stretch and looked like she was about to destroy the field. However, she eased up a bit on the back curve before finishing strong. Miller-Uibo still was almost a full second faster than second place finisher Hastings. Hastings had to charge hard on the home stretch to get past Zemlyak for second.

Two Jamaican runners came in fourth and fifth, respectively, with Novlene Williams-Mills finishing fourth in a season’s best time of 51.45 seconds. Anneisha McLaughlin-Whilby was fifth in a season’s best time of 51.63 seconds. Justyna Swiety, of Poland, was sixth in a season’s best time of 51.64 seconds, and Jamaican athlete Stephenie Ann McPherson finished seventh in a season’s best time for her, 51.97 seconds. Aussie Morgan Mitchell and Anyika Onuora, of Great Britain, rounded out the field in times of 52.23 seconds and 53.98 seconds respectively.

For Miller-Uibo, it was her second straight Shanghai Diamond League title and the second fastest season opener of her career. She opened her 2016 Olympic campaign in 49.69 seconds.

Former World Champion Donald Thomas, of The Bahamas, also competed in Shanghai over the weekend. Thomas failed to register a mark in the men’s high jump. Mutaz Essa Barshim, of Qatar, won for the second straight week on the Diamond League circuit. He took the opener in his home country a week ago with a world-leading clearance of 2.36m (7’ 9”), and won again in Shanghai on Saturday, this time leaping 2.33m (7’ 7-3/4”).

Chinese jumper Yu Wang finished second with a season’s best leap jump of 2.30m (7’ 6-1/2”), and Andriy Protsenko, of the Ukraine, finished third with a season’s best leap of 2.27 (7’ 5-1/4”). American Erik Kynard and Guowei Zhang, of China, were tied for fourth with jumps of 2.24 (7’ 4”).

Thomas has leaped 2.31m (7’ 6-3/4”) indoors this season, and has a lifetime best of 2.37m (7’ 9-1/4”) outdoors.