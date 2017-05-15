Sun comes up short despite huge game from Jones

Despite a huge game on the glass by Bahamian Jonquel Jones, the Connecticut Sun couldn’t muster up enough on the offensive end of the floor to seal the deal against the Atlanta Dream in their season opener on Saturday night. Behind 19 points from Tiffany Hayes, the Dream edged the Sun, 81-74, at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut — the home of the Sun.

Jones finished the game with eight points and a career-high 20 rebounds in just over 26 minutes of action, which is the most minutes she’s played as a pro in a single game in the WNBA. Jones started the game for the Sun.

Hayes had a great game from the free throw line, shooting 11-for-12. She also hit a late three-pointer that secured the Dream’s first win of the new Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) season.

Alex Bentley took a jumper with 1:45 left that could have tied the game for the Sun, but it fell short. Jones had a second chance at it, but missed an easy tip-in.

“I guess I could have come down with it, but it was in the rim and just rolled out,” Jones said. “I have to be better with those. Easy buckets around the rim, that’s what we get paid to do. I just have to be better.”

After trailing by nine at the half, the Sun bounced back to take the lead midway through the third quarter. However, the Dream rallied to take a six-point lead by the end of the third.

“Disappointed by the result, but proud of our battle,” Connecticut Sun’s Head Coach and General Manager Curt Miller said. “We really looked forward to this game. We thought we did a lot of good things defensively in the second half, only put them on the foul line six times in the second half. For a young team, they responded after half-time, we just left a lot of points out there.”

The Sun will have another chance to get their first win of the young season on Saturday, when they travel on the road to take on the Indiana Fever. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

Jones is expected to play a bigger role for the Sun this season, seeing that starting forward Chiney Ogwumike, who suffered an Achilles tendon injury in the offseason, will be out for the season.

Last season, Jones averaged 6.6 points and 3.7 rebounds per game as a rookie in the WNBA. She started six of the 34 games for the Sun, averaging 14 minutes per game.