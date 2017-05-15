Bahamian collegians turn in strong performances

Some of the top Bahamian collegiate track and field athletes were in action this past weekend in their respective conference outdoor championships.

One of the biggest winners of the day was Purdue’s Devynne Charlton, who finished the 2017 Big Ten Conference Championships, which was hosted by Penn State University, with three gold medals — two individual and one relay — all in a span of 60 minutes.

Charlton set a personal best and school record in the women’s 100 meters (m) dash, finishing in 11.31 seconds. Brittany Brown, from Iowa, was second in 11.35 seconds, and Aaliyah Barnes, from Ohio State, finished third in 11.46 seconds.

Bahamian sprinters Carmiesha Cox and Keianna Albury finished fourth and eighth, respectively. Cox, from Purdue, crossed the finish line in 11.48 seconds, and Albury (Penn State) finished in 11.67 seconds.

Charlton’s first individual medal came in her best event, the women’s 100m hurdles. She jumped out to an early lead at the first hurdle and never looked back, cruising to an easy win in a wind-aided 12.67 seconds. Kimberly Golding, from Minnesota, was second in 12.98 seconds, and her teammate Emma Spagnola finished third in 13.02 seconds.

Shortly after the 100m hurdles, Charlton and Cox teamed up to power the Purdue Boilermakers to a gold medal in the 4x100m relay in 44.79 seconds. The other two members of the team were Savannah Carson and Savannah Roberson.

Charlton also competed in the 200m dash and finished fifth with a windy time of 23.17 seconds. Cox was fourth in 23.04 seconds. Charlton scored 26.5 points at the meet, and Cox added 10.

Penn State’s Dannielle Gibson took home Big Ten gold in the women’s triple jump, winning the event with a wind-aided leap of 13.76m (45’ 1-3/4”). Tierra Williams, from Nebraska, was a distant second with a jump of 13.24m (43’ 5-1/4”), and her teammate, Angela Mercurio, was third with a jump of 13.21m (43’ 4-1/4”). Gibson also finished eighth in the women’s long jump with a leap of 5.96m (19’ 6-3/4”).

The performances by Charlton and Cox helped Purdue’s women’s track and field team put up 133 points and claim the 2017 Big Ten Outdoor Championships title at University Park, in State College, Pennsylvania. The title is the first outdoors title since 1999 and the third in program history for Purdue’s women.

“God is great. I knew we had the type of team from the indoor season that could win this meet,” said Purdue Head Coach Rolando “Lonnie” Greene on the school’s website. Greene, also a Bahamian, added: “To cap it off, the way the kids capped it off is phenomenal. To know that we didn’t even have to run the mile relay because we already had the meet wrapped up is phenomenal. We had a perfect day. The elements we had to deal with to score 100 points, the kids rallied. Devynne — she’s Devynne and was unbelievable to do what she did. We had a perfect day in the sprints and hurdles and relays, and that put us over the top.”

Also at the Big Ten outdoor championships, Kaiwan Culmer, from Nebraska, captured a bronze medal in the men’s triple jump with a wind-aided leap of 16.12m (53’ 2-1/4”).

Arguably the biggest performance of the weekend by a Bahamian collegiate athlete came at Big South Conference Championships. Denzel Pratt, from Liberty University, set a new Bahamian national record in the men’s javelin. He won gold with a toss of 70.72m (232’), and for his effort he was named the Big South Men’s Outstanding Field Performer. Pratt’s huge throw broke the 26-year-old national record of 70.04m (229’ 9”), set by Dale Davis in 1991. It was Pratt’s first throw in his career over 70m (229’ 8”), and just the second by a Bahamian.

Andre Colebrook, from Saint Louis University, won the Southland Conference men’s 400m hurdles in a personal best run of 50.60 seconds.

In American Athletic Conference (AAC) action, Brianne Bethel, from the University of Houston, finished second in the women’s 100m dash in a personal best run of 11.40 seconds. Chelsea Francis, from Southern Methodist University, (SMU) won the race in 11.34 seconds; and Cera Chavez, from the University of Memphis, won the bronze in 11.51 seconds. Bethel added another second place finish in the women’s 200m in a wind-aided 23.12 seconds. Johnson was once again victorious, winning in 23.10 seconds, and her teammate Chelsea Francis was third in 23.24 seconds.

Taryn Rolle won a silver medal in the Missouri Valley Conference women’s triple jump final with her leap of 12.49m (40’ 11-3/4”). The jump would have counted as a personal best if it were not wind-aided. Brashae Wood took home the bronze in the Conference USA women’s discus with a 50.79m (166’ 7”) toss.

Husani Newbold was a member of Cornell College’s 4x400m relay team that finished second at the Midwestern Conference (MWC) Championships, in 3:21.51. He also anchored the 4x100m relay team that was sixth in 43.15 seconds.

In Southeastern Conference (SEC) action, Serena Brown, from Texas A&M, finished third in the women’s discus with a throw of 52.01m (170’ 7”).

At those championships, Teray Smith, from Auburn, finished eighth in the men’s 200m in 20.73 seconds. He was also a member of the 4x100m relay team that finished fifth in 39.27 seconds. Jenae Ambrose was on the Auburn women’s 4x100m relay team that finished third in 43.35 seconds.

Kadeisha Hield, from the University of Nevada, finished third in the Mountain West Conference (MWC) women’s long jump competition. She had a wind-aided leap of 6.15m (20’ 2-1/4”).

Shaquania Dorsett, from Florida State, finished sixth in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) women’s 400m in 52.70 seconds; and Henry Delauze, from Miami, finished fifth in the men’s 400m in 46.75 seconds.