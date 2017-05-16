Sweeting, Trojans are top seeded going into NCAA Division II Regionals

Bahamian Theodore “Trae” Sweeting Jr. and the University of Mount Olive Trojans are on to the 2017 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II Baseball Southeast Regionals, where they will have a direct shot to qualify for the NCAA Division II College World Series.

Sweeting and the Trojans received an automatic bid in the southeast regionals set for this week following their 5-4 win over Belmont Abbey College in the Conference Carolinas championship game at Latham Park in Elon, North Carolina, USA. In that game, Sweeting finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. The Trojans won on a walk-off walk, but Sweeting got the scoring started in the ninth with a RBI single to tie the game at four. Sweeting hit safely in each game of the conference championship, batting .435 with three RBIs and six runs scored. He was named to the All-Tournament Team, along with four of his teammates.

For the season, the junior outfielder, who is majoring in business management, hit .313 with one home-run and 11 RBIs. He scored 32 runs and stole 19 bases. Sweeting transferred from Georgia State after last season.

In the championship game against Belmont Abbey College, two ensuing walks plated the clinching run for the Trojans. After falling in the opening round of the tournament, Sweeting and the Trojans won five straight elimination games to win the program’s 14th Conference Carolinas Championship.

Not only did the Trojans earn the number one seed for the upcoming southeast regionals, but they were also the number one seed for the Conference Carolinas Championship, and are also top seeded nationally. The Trojans had to defeat three different opponents, including No. 3 Belmont Abbey back-to-back, on their way to winning the conference title.

Also, the University of Mount Olive will be the host institution for the southeast regionals which get underway on Thursday and run through next Monday. The Trojans receive a first-round bye and will open regional play on Friday at 3 p.m. at Scarborough Field in Mount Olive, North Carolina, against the winner of the Catawba College and University of North Carolina at Pembroke (UNC Pembroke) contest.

The selection to the 2017 southeast regionals marks the eighth straight appearance in the division two tournament for the Trojans, and this is the fifth time Mount Olive has hosted the regional.

Joining the Trojans in the southeast regionals are the second-seeded Nighthawks of the University of North Georgia, the number three seeded University of South Carolina Aiken (USC Aiken) Pacers, the fourth-seeded Indians of Catawba College, the fifth-seeded Braves of UNC Pembroke, the number six seed Georgia College Bobcats, and the number seven seed Lincoln Memorial University Railsplitters.

The eight winners from the NCAA Division II Regionals will meet for the NCAA Division II College World Series title at AirHogs Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas. The double-elimination championship finals will be held May 27 to June 3 at The Ballpark in Grand Prairie.

The championship provides for two regional sites hosting six teams, four regional sites hosting seven teams, and two regional sites hosting eight teams, for a total of eight regional sites producing the eight winners for the college world series, which will be hosted by Angelo State University and the Texas AirHogs professional baseball team.

All regionals are double-elimination tournaments.