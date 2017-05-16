Coleby could be on the way out at Kansas

The last collegiate basketball season was filled with ups and downs for Dwight Coleby. After struggling to get back to 100 percent for the first few months of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) regular season, the Bahamian post player provided some key minutes for the Kansas Jayhawks during their NCAA Tournament run, which came to an abrupt end in the elite eight round with them falling to Oregon, 74-60.

Now fully healthy, many expect Coleby to play an increased role in Kansas’ system this coming season. However, Head Coach Bill Self is of the opinion that Coleby might choose to take his career in a different direction. Coleby graduated last week, and because he’ll be eligible to play at another school where he can get more minutes and play right away as a graduate transfer, Self believes Coleby might make the move for more time on the floor.

On Saturday, Self said that he and Coleby have discussed the possibility of him leaving extensively, and that he wants him to make the decision that he feels is best for him. Coleby has yet to announce if he’s going to stay at Kansas or transfer out.

“Dwight graduating in four years after transferring from Mississippi is very cool, because usually transferring delays graduation,” said Self. “Dwight and I have talked about a lot of things. The one thing he wanted to do is get through the semester and kind of let it all play out, kind of take his time in making a decision whether he was going to return or not. I’m sure he’ll have an announcement soon on what he wants to do. Whatever he wants to do, obviously we’ll support him. I certainly respect the fact he’s worked so hard to graduate. He does deserve the opportunity to go somewhere and have a huge impact if that’s what he wants to do.”

If he stays, there’s a good chance that Coleby’s final year of eligibility could pan out similar to his junior year at Kansas where he averaged 1.7 points and 1.8 rebounds. He played 5.6 minutes per game in 24 games.

Just like last year, the Jayhawks expect to have a loaded frontcourt, as they recently signed graduate transfer Jack Whitman. McDonald’s All-American Billy Preston will be on campus by the middle of the summer and Udoka Azubuike and Mitch Lightfoot will be returning for their sophomore years.

The Jayhawks are also one over the 13 allowed scholarship players per team.