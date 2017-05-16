Pintard sworn in as sports minister

The Bahamas welcomed its latest sports minister yesterday, as Michael Pintard, the member of parliament (MP) elect for the Marco City constituency in Grand Bahama, was sworn in as minister of youth, sports and culture.

Whilst not getting into the particulars, Pintard said that sports is a vast area that will require a lot of work. However, he’s looking forward to the task at hand. Ironically, Pintard defeated sportsman and noted basketball coach Norris Bain, of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), in the general elections last Wednesday. Pintard won the seat in parliament comfortably as he unofficially secured 2,326 votes compared to 1,181 for Bain.

The new sports minister in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas said that the Free National Movement (FNM) Government can be counted on to be sports friendly, as it is through sports that a number of community programs and initiatives are developed and healthy lifestyles are maintained.

“I’m looking forward to working with the staff that has been on the frontline for many years — to meet the various stakeholders so that jointly through our partnership we could make some significant things happen in the area of sports,” said Pintard. “In terms of the specifics, I want to get a chance to evaluate the

programs and projects that the staff has been working on and determine the best action going forward.”

The FNM’s Manifesto states that it understands the positive impact sports has on the youth of a nation and the potential of sports for national and economic enhancement.

In a simple bullet format, it stated that it will: i) Complete the 10-year sports infrastructure plan to construct gyms and relevant athletic facilities throughout the islands, thereby equalizing opportunities for excellence for athletes on all islands. ii) Institute a sports development foundation. iii) Complete the development of the Queen Elizabeth Sports Centre in accordance with the master plan. iv) Continue the advancement of a state-of-the-art National Sports Academy at the University of The Bahamas. v) Encourage local participation and international competitiveness in an increasing number of sporting disciplines in compliance with the FNM’s National Sports Policy.

“Sports is a tool of national development,” said Pintard. “This is a vast area, and we have a lot of work to do across the board. There is a wide range of roles that sports play in the national development picture. We want to continue to use this country as an avenue where international sporting events can continue to be held. Also, The Bahamas has historically been exceptional in producing athletes in various fields who have exploded on the international stage. We want to continue that tradition, improving the feeder system to give rise to elite athletes, thereby producing healthy citizens.”

Pintard said that he will meet with the staff members of the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture in the coming days, and he’ll go into detail as to what specifically are their plans for the next five years once he sits down with members of his staff and discuss the programs and projects that are already on the table. Pintard takes over in the portfolio as sports minister from Dr. Daniel Johnson who served for the past five years.

One of the first items on the new sports minister’s agenda would be to ensure that the country’s sports tourism image is not tarnished in the hosting of the sixth Commonwealth Youth Games this summer. That multi-sport event is set for July 19-23, right here in The Bahamas.