Spectacular winnings at the Atlantic Medical Fun Run/Walk

Over the past several years, Atlantic Medical Insurance Company Limited has hosted one of the most popular fun run/walks in the country. The main objective of the event is to achieve “top of mind” awareness of the importance of healthy lifestyles.

Atlantic Medical Insurance has contributed tremendously to two most deserving charities - The Bahamas Cancer Society and The Bahamas Diabetic Association. Approximately $400,000 has been donated over the past 18 years to these charities, proceeds from the popular fun run/walk.

The 19th Annual Atlantic Medical Fun Run/Walk held on Saturday April 29, attracted over 1,000 participants. T-shirts worn by participants showcased one of three healthy lifestyles themes - ‘Six Pack Coming Soon’, ‘Feeling Awesome’ and ‘Don’t Sit, Get Fit’. The choice of the themes created a “fun” twist to achieve the insurance giant’s aim to get everyone moving and practicing healthy ways of staying and getting fit.

Winners from all categories were on hand to receive trophies immediately following the race. Male and female runners and walkers competed in the under-15, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-65, and over-65 categories.

Deserving special recognition in the male category is Michael Symonette. The former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BTC placed first in his age group (over-65) and also ranked fifth overall. Symonette and his family have participated in the Atlantic Medical Fun Run/Walk for the past several years. Symonette’s demonstration of “fitness” epitomizes the Atlantic Medical mantra that healthy lifestyles pays.

On another note, the fun run/walk event introduced a new twist this year. The Atlantic Medical Fun Run/Walk introduced the high school chant competition. Three of the country's top junior high schools competed in the chant competition, highlighting the fun healthy lifestyles themes, ‘Six Pack Coming Soon’, ‘Feeling Awesome’ and ‘Don’t Sit, Get Fit’.

Enthusiastic students rocked Montagu Beach in the promotion of healthy lifestyles, positioning themselves to win great prizes. At the end of the morning, judges Monique Toppin (University of The Bahamas professor), Antonio Knowles (Certified Public Accountant) and TR Sands (Information Technology professional) chose the school that executed the best healthy lifestyles chant.

The first place school, T.A. Thompson Junior High School, earned a prize of $1,500 with their theme ‘Don’t Sit, Get Fit’. C.H. Reeves Junior High School finished second and won $700 with their theme ‘Six Pack Coming Soon’. H.O. Nash Junior High School finished third for their expression of the theme ‘Feeling Awesome’. They were awarded $500.

C.H. Reeves Coach McKenzie commented: “Thank you Atlantic Medical for affording us the opportunity. We are greatly impressed by your efforts and kind hand toward us.”

As for the actual fun run/walk event, over 1,000 participants competed.