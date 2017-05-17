Greene, Charlton honored by the Big Ten

A couple of Bahamians were honored by the Big Ten Conference this week, with Bahamian coach at Purdue University Rolando “Lonnie” Greene being unanimously selected the women’s track and field Big Ten Coach of the Year, and redshirt junior Devynne Charlton being unanimously selected as the Women’s Track Athlete of the Big Ten Championships. Greene and Charlton led Purdue to its first Big Ten Outdoor women’s team title since 1999 over the weekend.

“It’s always an honor when your peers dub you as the coach of the year,” Greene said. “In a league like the Big Ten where some of the best coaches in the country practice this craft, for them to deem you worthy of such a great honor is such a great blessing from the Lord. I couldn’t have achieved this without the help of my staff, Norbert Elliott, Angela Elliott, Jeff Kent, Keith McBride, Chris Huffins and Cory Thalheimer – they all played a specific role in me getting this honor. Every head coach is only as good as his assistants, and to the athletes under my charge, I am grateful because it was them who did the work.”

Assistant Coach Norbert Elliott is also a Bahamian, and there are a number of Bahamian athletes on the Purdue Boilermakers’ roster. Sprinter/hurdler Charlton is joined by sprinter Carmiesha Cox, quarter-miler Kinard Rolle and sprinter Keanu Pennerman on Purdue’s track and field roster.

Charlton led the Purdue women over the weekend at the Big Ten Outdoor Track and Field Championships. She was a part of three of the five titles the Boilermakers won, helping them to capture the conference title with 133 total points. They won by 27.5 points over the next closest team. Charlton won three gold medals in a span of 60 minutes. She won the 100 meters (m), one of just two women in program history to do so, in a personal best time and school record of 11.31 seconds, took the 100m hurdles title, the first by a Boilermakers athlete since 1985, in a wind-aided 12.67 seconds, and ran the lead leg of the championship-winning 4x100m relay team, the third year in a row that team won the conference title. That team, which also included Cox, finished in 44.79 seconds. In all, Charlton was responsible for 26.5 points for the Purdue Boilermakers.

“Devynne has got a gift that is second to none,” Greene said. “She knows how to turn it on and turn it off. She’s got that thing that only comes from within. I’m not surprised that she was named Big Ten (Women’s Track) Athlete of the Championships. Her performance was far above almost every female competing in the championships.”

Charlton was also honored for sportsmanship at the Big Ten Championships.

Her 100m dash title was the second of her career, and her 100m hurdles time is tied for second among qualifying marks in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) this year. Charlton was also fifth in the 200m dash, her fourth event on the final day of the Big Ten Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Sunday.

As for Greene, he is the second Purdue women’s head coach to take home the Women’s Big Ten Coach of the Year honor outdoors. He joins Ben Paolillo, who won the award in 1999 after leading the women’s team to the Big Ten title that year.

Charlton is the fifth Purdue woman to win an outdoor athlete of the championships award and the first to do so with the track distinction.

Charlton’s award adds to a historic season which has also seen her win the indoors Big Ten Track Athlete of the Year and the indoors Big Ten Track Athlete of the Championships awards. She earned first team All-America honors indoors with the 60m hurdles after finishing second at the NCAA Indoor Championships.

This year alone, Charlton has five Big Ten gold medals, including the three from over the weekend.

Greene has led the Boilermakers to their highest outdoor program ranking in history at No. 15, which the team has been ranked twice this season. This week, the team checks in at No. 16 nationally. He also has led the women’s team to the top overall ranking in the Great Lakes Region in every poll, indoors and outdoors, since the beginning of the year. Greene’s women scored 133 points at the Big Ten Outdoor Championships, which is second in program history, behind only the 1999 championship team’s 143 points. That year, the conference had three fewer teams.

The Boilermakers now prepare for the NCAA East Preliminary Rounds. The official draws will be announced later this week.