Miller-Uibo, Felix to meet in Eugene

For the first time since their epic battle in the women’s 400 meters (m) final at the 2016 Olympics, Shaunae Miller-Uibo and American Allyson Felix will meet on the track, and even so, they still won’t be the headliners of the race.

In what could be described as one of the greatest fields ever assembled for the women’s 200m, Miller-Uibo and Felix will tangle, along with the three Olympic medalists from a year ago, at the International Association of Athletics Federations’ (IAAF) Diamond League Meet in Eugene, Oregon, USA, on Saturday May 27.

Jamaican Elaine Thompson will renew her rivalry with Dafne Schippers, of the Netherlands, in the event, and also in the field is Olympic bronze medalist Tori Bowie of the United States.

Thompson won gold in the Olympic final last year in 21.78 seconds. Schippers was second in 21.88 seconds, and Bowie won the bronze in 22.15 seconds. They were the only three ladies to run under 22 seconds last year, and Thompson and Schippers have been the two fastest in the women’s 200m over the past two years. Bowie has a lifetime best of 21.99 seconds.

As for Felix, over the past three years she has gradually gravitated to the women’s 400m, but the shorter race is where she made her initial mark. The 200m is her “baby” as she likes to put it.

Felix just might be the most accomplished woman ever in the women’s 200m. She has three world titles and an Olympic title to her credit in the women’s 200m. Felix has a lifetime best of 21.69 seconds in the women’s 200m, and is the only woman running today who has ran under 22 seconds in the women’s 200m and under 50 seconds in the women’s 400m.

Felix is at number six on the all-time list for the women’s 200m. Schippers is at number three with her 21.63 clocking for the world title at the Beijing World Championships in 2015, and Thompson is fifth on the all-time list. She was second behind Schippers in that 2015 world championships final in her personal best time of 21.66 seconds.

Therefore, it’s safe to say Miller-Uibo will have her hands full in Eugene. The Bahamian Olympic Champion in the women’s 400m has already stated that she will go after the double (200m and 400m) at this year’s world championships, set for August 4-13, in London, England. She’ll get a taste of what to expect in the women’s 200m next week Saturday in Eugene, also known as “Track Town”, USA. Miller-Uibo is the only Bahamian set to compete in the Eugene Diamond League Meet.

Miller-Uibo has one windy 200m race to her credit this season. She ran a wind-aided 21.90 seconds at the 2017 PURE Athletics Spring Invitational last month, but is yet to legally go under 22 seconds. Miller-Uibo’s national record in the event is 22.05 seconds, ran at the JN Racers Grand Prix Meet in Kingston, Jamaica last year.

Last year, 23-year-old Miller-Uibo set personal best times in all three sprints - 11.19 seconds in the 100m, a national record of 22.05 seconds in the 200m, and 49.44 seconds for the Olympic title in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

There will be a number of storylines from next Saturday’s women’s 200m race at the Eugene Diamond League Meet, but prominent among them will be the renewed rivalry between Thompson and Schippers, and also the rematch between Miller-Uibo and Felix.

In the 200m, Thompson and Schippers split the Olympic and world championships title over the past two years, and the same could be said of Miller-Uibo and Felix in the women’s 400m over the past two years. Now, all four will be on the track in the same event next Saturday.

Joining that quartet and Bowie in the field at the Eugene Diamond League Meet are Marie-Josée Ta Lou, of the Ivory Coast, who was fourth in the Rio de Janeiro Olympics final in a national run of 22.21 seconds, Ivet Lalova-Collio, of Bulgaria, who was eighth in that same Olympic final in 22.69 seconds, and American Jenna Prandini who is a former U.S. national champion in the event.

All of the women in the field have ran 22.32 seconds or lower at some point in their careers.