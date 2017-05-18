Nairn named NJCAA D-I West Region Outdoor Field Athlete of the Year

The awards continue to roll in for South Plains College freshman LaQuan Nairn.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) named Nairn as the National Junior Collegiate Athletic Association (NJCAA) West Region Division I Outdoor Field Athlete of the Year.

Regional award winners were determined by a vote of USTFCCCA member coaches. Only those individuals from USTFCCCA member programs were eligible for awards. Each of the four regions honored both genders’ top track and field athletes, and the top men’s and women’s head coaches and assistant coaches.

Nairn is ranked first nationally in the long jump with a wind-aided leap of 7.97 meters (m) - 26’ 1-3/4”, and is second nationally in the triple jump with a mark of 15.65m (51’ 4-1/4”). He is also ranked 13th nationally in the high jump at 2.05m (6’ 8-3/4”).

The outdoor award was the second regional award Nairn received in a matter of months. In March, the former CARIFTA standout was named as the NJCAA Division I West Region Indoor Field Athlete of the Year.

Nairn finished the indoor season ranked first in the long jump with a mark of 7.80m (25’ 7-1/4”), and ranked third in the triple jump with a leap of 15.38m (50’ 5-1/2”). Nairn also qualified for the NJCAA Championships in the high jump.

The other three outdoor regional award winners are Jordan Downs, from Vincennes, in the Atlantic Region; Ricky Nelson, from Barton Community College, in the Central Region; and Jared Seay, from Iowa Central Community College, in the Midwest Region.

Nairn will be in action again this weekend in both the long jump and triple jump events at the NJCAA Division I Track and Field Championships that take place at Gowans Stadium in Hutchinson, Kansas.

His first taste of championship action will be in the men’s triple jump trials on Friday at 10 a.m. The men’s long jump trials are set for Saturday at 9 a.m.

Nairn gained national attention with his performance at the 2015 CARIFTA Games in St. Kitts & Nevis. He was a silver medalist in the under-20 boys high jump with a clearance of 2.14m (7’ 0-1/4”), fourth in the long jump with a leap of 7.34m (24’ 1”), and fifth in the triple jump with a leap of 15.14m (49’ 8-1/4”).



