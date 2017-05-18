Isaacs helps Lake County take down Great Lakes

Todd Isaacs Jr. continues to build on his hot start to the 2016-17 Minor League Baseball season.

On Tuesday, Isaacs hit a solo home-run in the third inning to help the Lake County Captains pull off a 4-2 win over the Great Lakes Loons. Isaacs’s home-run allowed the Captains to jump out to a 1-0 lead. They quickly added two more runs, and were ahead 3-1.

In the fifth inning, the Loons cut into the deficit on Gavin Lux’s sacrifice fly that scored Saige Jenco. The Captains scored an insurance run in the seventh on a RBI single by Alexis Pantoja that scored Jorma Rodriguez.

The win was a good bounce back one for the Captains, who fell to the Great Lakes the day before. Great Lakes managed to edge the Captains, 3-2, in Monday’s game.

Isaacs continues to be one of the Captains’ team leaders, both on and off the field. Through 32 games this year he has scored 13 runs off 28 hits and 49 total bases. He has five home-runs and 17 RBIs. Isaacs has 10 stolen bases this season and is averaging .231 at the plate. He has an on-base percentage (OBP) of .271 and a slugging percentage of .405.

“I bring the energy. I want to light up the room,” said Isaacs on his role as a leader. “In the clubhouse and on the bus, I enjoy myself. Between the lines, though, my pride and competitive nature drives me.”

Although he has improved on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball this season, Isaacs said he still has some work to do in order to be the best center fielder that he can be.

“I always tell my pitchers, ‘you don’t have to be perfect. I’ll get that ball as long as they don’t hit it over the wall’,” he said.

Captains’ Manager Larry Day said that he’s happy with the progress Isaacs has made in such a short time.

“He’s a wonderful, young guy who is wise beyond his years,” he said. “Whenever he comes into a room the energy level rises.”

The Cleveland Indians selected Isaacs in the 19th round of the 2015 Major League Baseball (MLB) Draft.



