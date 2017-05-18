Rebranded BAF launches clean swim initiative

The Bahamas Aquatics Federation (BAF), formerly known as the Bahamas Swimming Federation (BSF), looks to intensify its drug-testing procedures in the near future.

According to a recent release, the federation has gained the backing of UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) to assist with its anti-doping initiative.

The BAF is expected to launch its UNESCO project in the next few weeks under the theme “Clean Swim, Clean Win”, which is geared toward educating local swimmers on anti-doping procedures and testing.

The release stated: “The initial project ideas and campaign name came from Dr. Jenn Davis, who serves on the Bahamas Aquatic Federation’s medical team. Dr. Davis teamed up with eSounds Marketing to assist with campaign marketing and execution details, all of which had to be approved in order to succeed with winning the grant award. The application process took months of work in planning the campaign and completing the heavily scrutinized UNESCO application. The team is now ready to roll out and execute this great campaign for the betterment of aquatic competitors and sport in The Bahamas.”

Dr. Davis added: “We are thrilled with the approval of our ‘Clean Swim, Clean Win’ project to UNESCO. It was put together by months of hard work and dedication by an incredible team.”

The BAF obtained approval for its Clean Swim, Clean Win project following its meeting with the anti-doping commission in Paris, France, on November 22, 2016.

“The approval committee commended a strong stakeholder engagement in all projects submitted by states parties,” said Davis. “It was equally highlighted that these anti-doping initiatives were built as a response to identified needs and challenges also based on local and national research. Committee members appreciated the use of innovative multimedia tools and videos to disseminate the clean sport message through public outreach campaigns. The increasing number of projects targeting athletes, parents, teachers and healthcare professionals were applauded.”

During the meeting, 16 national initiatives submitted by states parties to the International Convention Against Doping in Sport, which include education, policy advice and capacity building, were approved.



