CABC set to host ‘Sonny Boy’ Rahming show

  A fight between veteran boxer Rashield Williams and the young talented Lennox Boyce will highlight the 22nd annual Wellington 'Sonny Boy' Rahming Silver Gloves Tournament, set for this Saturday at the Wulff Road Boxing Center.

RANDY SMITH
Guardian Sports Reporter
randy@nasguard.com

Published: May 19, 2017

Some of the top amateur boxers in the country will be in action this weekend at the 22nd annual Wellington ‘Sonny Boy’ Rahming Silver Gloves Tournament.

The Championship Amateur Boxing Club (CABC) will host the single-day event on Saturday at the Wulf Road Boxing Center. Action kicks off at 7 p.m., and admission is $7 for adults and $3 for children.

A lightweight bout between veteran boxer Rashield Williams and 2020 Tokyo Olympics hopeful Lennox Boyce will highlight the card.

“We have some really exciting fights scheduled for Saturday night,” said CABC Founder and Head Coach Ray Minus Jr. “This one is going to be a hot show. We have a veteran boxer that has traveled the world representing the country in the sport of boxing going up against someone who I believe will be representing the country for years to come. Along with the fighters from my club, we also have a couple fighters coming in from other clubs around the island, so we expect some competitive fights. We are hoping for a good turnout. It is special what these kids are doing, and they deserve to have some support behind them and their efforts. The facility is ready to go, the club is ready to go and we’re just hoping for a good show.”

Following the show, awards will be presented for the best fight, most improved boxer, most outstanding boxer and the Wellington Rahming trophy for the boxer of the evening will be handed out.

“I know that these award races are going to be tight at the end of the night,” Minus said. “We expect everyone competing to come out and give their best effort in the ring. That is the only way that the sport will continue to grow. Right now, we might not be in the best position, but with hard work, we can get the sport back to where it is supposed to be.”

Corporate sponsors for the 22nd Wellington ‘Sonny Boy’ Rahming Silver Gloves Tournament include the D’Albenas Agency Ltd., Commonwealth Bank, the Bahamas Vision Center, Ron’s Electric and Wallace Whitfield and Co.

 

 

