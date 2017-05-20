Boyce expected to lead Commonwealth Youth Games boxing team

There is just over a month to go before the start of the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games Bahamas, and according to local boxing legend and recently appointed head coach of the Bahamian boxing team Ray Minus Jr., there’s a good chance The Bahamas could score a medal in the discipline this summer.

The 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games Bahamas is set for July 17-23 in Nassau, Bahamas.

As it stands now, the boxing team consists of two boxers with a third member set to join in the coming days.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic hopeful Lennox Boyce, from the Championship Amateur Boxing Club (CABC), will compete in the middleweight division, while Jeanson Dalean, from the Major Pain Boxing Club, will compete in the heavyweight division.

“First off, it is an honor to be selected by the Commonwealth games committee to coach a team at these games,” said Minus, who also founded the CABC. “We have two boxers I’m working with and another that will be added. It would have been great if we could have had some more fighters on the team, but at this point we have to work with what we have. Fortunately, the pair we have are very talented and I think that they can go very far in the sport.

“This will be the biggest test of their careers up to this point. I know Meacher Major is doing a good job working with his fighter, and I know my fighter will be ready to go when it’s time to fight. Lennox (Boyce) is on track to compete in the 2020 Olympics, and I believe that if he continues on this path, he will get there for sure. We still have some work to do before the competition begins, but we are headed down the right path.”

The 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games Bahamas will be the largest international sporting event ever to be hosted in The Bahamas, and the largest-ever edition of the youth games, with up to 1,300 athletes aged 14-18 set to compete.

Coordinated by the Bahamas Commonwealth Games Association and The Bahamas' Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, the nation's first-ever international multi-sport event will see 94 medals contested across athletics, aquatics (swimming), beach soccer, cycling (road), judo, rugby sevens, tennis, beach volleyball and boxing.

It will be the first time judo, beach soccer and beach volleyball have been presented at a Commonwealth Youth Games.



