Meet back on

After several years of absence, the Frank ‘Pancho’ Rahming National Primary School Track and Field meet made its return to the athletics calendar last year. This year, once again, the two-day meet faced the potential of being canceled. However, newly appointed Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Michael Pintard said he ensured the meet was brought back for a second straight year.

The ‘Pancho’ Rahming National Primary School Track and Field Championships are set for May 24-26 at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium.

“It is an honor to be a part of the supporting cast of an event that can be transforming,” said Pintard. “Young people, particularly at the elementary school level, are at a stage where they are discovering their gifts and their talents. So we want to provide a platform for them where they are able to shine and show off their gifts.

“It is my pleasure to be a part of this event, which not only promotes comradery, but also healthy lifestyles. They also get to be a part of a feeder system that ultimately produces elite athletes. This is also important because we are in what could be considered as the epicenter for sports in the region. We are at a place where people come from all around the world to train and compete. I’m looking forward to helping our kids use sports as a tool for national development.”

National Sports Authority (NSA) Chairman Lynden Maycock commended Pintard for ensuring that the meet be held this year.

“It is certainly an honor and a privilege to welcome the newly appointed minister of youth, sports and culture to the NSA and our initial press conference following his recent appointment,” said Maycock. “Today officially marks a new era and the continuation of the development of the Bahamian youth through sports. We are so pleased that the continuation of this journey embraces an accomplished Bahamian, who throughout his professional career has worked with young people and demonstrated his commitment to their development.

“We are also pleased to announce that we are preparing to host the ‘Pancho’ Rahming Track and Field Championships next week. We are so pleased that the minister, responding to the voices of the people, made their decision to provide the funding necessary to host this most important event on our annual track and field calendar. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Frank Rahming, who remains a driving force behind the event, to ensure that we create opportunities for young Bahamian athletes to showcase their talents.”

According to Rahming, who along with Mike Sands serves as the meet’s technical directors, there are over 700 students confirmed to compete at this year’s event.

“I’m glad that they decided to bring the meet back this year,” he said. “It may be no big deal for students in New Providence and Grand Bahama because they have meets all the time, but for those that live in the other Family Islands it means a lot. It’s their time to shine and show what they can do. I’m honored that the meet held in my honor will live on again this year.”

Action on the track begins at 9 a.m. everyday of competition at the Thomas A. Robinson Stadium.



