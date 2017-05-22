Young cyclists hit the road

A number of young Bahamian riders got in a test run yesterday ahead of the Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG) this coming July. The course covered 42 miles: seven laps of a six-mile loop. The final results of the road cycling race were unavailable up to press time, but the lead pack of Felix Neely, Jay Major, Ben West, Justin “The Jet” Minnis and Dr. Kelly Kramp, was significantly ahead of the peloton.

The CYG Bahamas 2017 is set for July 17-24 on New Providence, and will be the largest multi-sport event to ever be hosted in The Bahamas. It will also be the largest edition of the youth games to date, with up to 1,300 athletes ages 14 to 18 set to compete.The nation's first-ever international multi-sport event will see 94 medals events contested across athletics, aquatics (swimming), beach soccer, cycling (road), judo, rugby sevens, tennis, beach volleyball and boxing. Local sporting federations, including the Bahamas Cycling Federation (BCF), are encouraged to submit their final CYG 2017 rosters by the middle of June.