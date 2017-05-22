Three Bahamians compete at Jamaica Invitational

Running her second 200 meters (m) race in three days, Bahamian Tynia Gaither turned it up a bit, but was pale in comparison to a field that featured a couple of individual Olympic medalists.

Reigning Olympic double-sprint champion Elaine Thompson electrified the home crowd on Saturday, sprinting to a win in the women’s 200m at the Jamaica International Invitational at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica. Thompson won easily, tying the world-lead of 22.09 seconds. Shericka Jackson, also of Jamaica, finished second in 22.61 seconds, and American Shalonda Solomon was third in 22.64 seconds.

Gaither was sixth overall, finishing in 23.08 seconds. It was significantly off her season’s best world-championships qualifying time of 22.71 seconds that was done at the Grenada Invitational Track in St. George's, Grenada, last month.

Semoy Hackett, of Trinidad & Tobago, was fourth in that race on Saturday in 22.87 seconds, American Candyce McGrone finished fifth in 22.95 seconds, and Gaither settled for sixth. On Wednesday, she was sixth in Guadeloupe in 23.47 seconds.

In the women’s triple jump, Bahamian Tamara Myers was up against the Olympic champion on Saturday, after taking on the Olympic silver medalist in her last competition on Wednesday, in Guadeloupe. She matched her distance from Wednesday, posting a best leap of 13.62m (44’ 8-1/4”) at the Jamaica International Invitational. That was good enough for third place for Myers.

Two-time world and current Olympic champion Caterine Ibargüen, of Colombia, won easily. She had a winning leap of 14.43m (47’ 4-1/4”). Jamaican Shanieka Thomas was second with a leap of 13.69m (44’ 11”), and Myers settled for third.

Andros native Myers is on a mission to become the second Bahamian to qualify for the world championships in the women’s triple jump — following in the footsteps of former national record holder Jackie Edwards. Myers erased Edwards’ national mark of 13.66m (44’ 9-3/4”) with a huge 14.03m (46’ 0-1/2”) leap at the Penn Relays in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA, at the end of April. She is just seven centimeters short of qualifying for the worlds. The 16th International Association of Athletics Federations’ (IAAF) World Championships is set for August 4-13 in London, England.

The only other Bahamian in action at the Jamaica International Invitational on Saturday, was Ivanique Kemp, competing in the women’s 100m hurdles.

Former national record holder Kemp finished seventh in 13.36 seconds. It was a 1-2 American sweep as Sharika Nelvis won in 12.64 seconds and Jasmin Stowers was second in 12.68 seconds. World Champion Danielle Williams, of Jamaica, was third in 12.78 seconds. The reigning Olympic silver medalist Nia Ali, of the United States, was in that race, but had to settle for sixth in 13.13 seconds.

Meanwhile, this coming Saturday at the IAAF Diamond League Meet at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, USA, Bahamian Shaunae Miller-Uibo will be up against a stacked field in the women’s 200m. She will challenge her rival from the women’s 400m over the past two years, American Allyson Felix, as well as the three medalists in the women’s 200m from last years Olympics — Jamaican Elaine Thompson, Dafne Schippers of the Netherlands, and American Tori Bowie.

The meet, known as the Prefontaine Classic, is the third IAAF Diamond League Meet of the season.