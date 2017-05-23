Ballin’ By Da Beach Camps registration now open

The Ballin’ By Da Beach organization will present its yearly summer camps, taking place June 26-30, at the Kendal G. L. Isaacs National Gymnasium. The boys and girls camps will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, and will be led by international instructors Charisse Mapp, the head coach for varsity girls basketball at Charlotte Latin High School in Charlotte, North Carolina, and the founder of Queen City Athletics; Tim Lewis, an assistant coach at Montreat College in Ashville, North Carolina, and the founder of Crossover Athletics; and SJ Lennon, game operations coordinator of the Toronto Raptors and the founder of BallUp Academy in Toronto.

The camps are open to youngsters from ages 5-18.

“Ballin’ By Da Beach Camps is proud to have its program for the eighth year in a row,” said camps Organizer and Founder Jurelle Nairn through a press release. “The camps will be offered to both boys and girls for the first time this year. The two camps will be held at the same time, but will remain separate. This year at camp we are expecting both local and international attendees. This is our first year hosting a boys camp and we are proud to announce Tim Lewis and SJ Lennon as our hosts. Also, we are so grateful for our sponsors making these camps affordable for all children.”

Interested persons can register for the camps at the website www.BBDBCamps.com or by calling telephone numbers (242) 429-7170 or (410) 202-6232. Early registration ends May 31, and late registration ends June 26, or until all spots are filled. Nairn said that there are limited spots available.

The mission statement of the camps is: ‘To take a personal interest in every basketball player and coach the campers to become game changers on and off the court.’

“Our vision is to build a movement of passionate basketball players by delivering excellence through the game. Our vision inspires us in our daily work,” said Nairn through a press release. “We create a diverse, collaborative, encouraging environment where teamwork and openness are the cornerstones.”

Ballin' By Da Beach was established in 2010 by an enthusiastic woman, Nairn, who was passionate about basketball and searched for opportunities to share her passion with others. Since then, the organization has been providing boys and girls with the tools needed to achieve their basketball goals.

“We are privileged to be the main basketball camp in The Bahamas,” said Nairn.

Nairn said that both boys and girls should improve their basketball skills and have fun at the camps. The camps start at only $50 per camper.







