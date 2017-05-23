Primary schools championships start Wednesday

New Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Michael Pintard came to the rescue of hundreds of youngsters longing to participate in the Frank ‘Pancho’ Rahming National Primary Schools Track and Field meet this week.

The three-day meet, which was reportedly on the verge of being cancelled for this year, is now set for Wednesday to Friday at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium. More than 700 youngsters from over 30 primary schools around the country are set to compete. There will be eight age divisions - seven-and-under boys and girls, nine-and-under boys and girls, 11-and-under boys and girls, and 13-and-under boys and girls. Champions will be crowned in each division, as well as an overall champion for the second year in a row.

The 35th annual meet will get underway at 10 a.m. each morning, and the opening ceremony has been moved from Wednesday to Thursday because of the opening of the new session of parliament.

“We’re hoping that we have the usual support and much more,” said organizer Frank ‘Pancho’ Rahming yesterday. “The young athletes feed on their parents and their friends cheering them on. We know that they will get a boost from the crowd so we are hoping for as much supporters as possible. This is where a number of athletes will begin their athletic careers. Some of the values they learn from this meet will carry them throughout their careers.”

The meet will run until 3-4 p.m. each day. Rahming said that he expects good representation from all of the schools. Over the weekend, 14 were confirmed from Grand Bahama and the Family Islands, and an additional 14 were confirmed from New Providence. That number is expected to increase this week.

The meet will get underway with the heats of the 200 meters (m) in all age groups on Wednesday morning. Later that afternoon, timed finals in the 4x100m, for all age groups, will be held. The finals of the 4x400m, in all age groups, will wrap up the meet on Friday.

An overall winner was crowned for the first time last year, and the Temple Christian Suns earned that distinction.

The meet will reportedly run the ministry into about $100,000 - covering the housing of the visiting schools, and food for all of the athletes. According to Rahming, the young athletes will be given at least two meals per day.







