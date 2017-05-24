Gibson, Rolle win national amateur golf titles

Richard Gibson Jr. and Inecia Rolle prevailed as the overall winners of the Bahamas Golf Federation’s (BGF) National Amateur Championships over the weekend.

Gibson shot a seven-over par 295 to take the men’s title, prevailing over Oren Butler by eight strokes. He shot a three-over par 75 in the first round, a two-over par 74 in the second round, even-par 72 in the third round, and wrapped up the championships with a two-over par 74 in the final round. Gibson was the only golfer to shoot an even-par round over the course of the four days.

The overall female winner Inecia Rolle shot a 331 to take the women’s title. She prevailed over her closest competitor, Adrian Von Echardstein, by 13 strokes.

In the mid amateurs, Peter McIntosh prevailed with a 321, and he was followed by Simon Fielder with a 329. George Swann won the seniors category with a 324, and he was followed by Horace Miller with a 328. The super seniors title went to Oswald Moore with a 340. Victor Skinner was the runner-up with a 344 total.

In the ladies 30-plus category, Von Echardstein prevailed with a 344 total. Caroline Ribeiro was the runner-up with a 406 total.

The President’s Cup titles, given to the golfers who had the lowest net scores over the final two days of competition, went to Gibson and Nyah Singh. Gibson won the men’s category with a 142 total and Skinner was the runner-up with a 147 total. Sing won the ladies category with a 140 total, and Riya Miller was the runner-up with a 153 total.

The BGF wishes to thank Fidelity Bank and Sands Beer for sponsoring the event, and the Lyford Cay Golf Club, the Ocean Club Golf Course, the Albany Golf Club, and the Royal Blue Golf Club at Baha Mar for hosting the championships.