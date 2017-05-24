BTC steps forward to assist 50th Long Island Regatta

The second largest and oldest regatta in the country expects to kick off its festivities with the help of the Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC).

BTC has committed to sponsoring the event to defray the cost of a ‘B’ Class cup race at the Long Island Regatta this year. The regatta is in its golden anniversary this year, set for May 31 to June 3 in the waters of Salt Pond, Long Island.

BTC’s Senior Manager for Long Island and the Southeast Islands Ian Knowles said: “I’m grateful we’re able to sponsor a race this year, and we look forward to winning that particular race and bring that BTC Cup home.”

The telecommunications company has come forward on numerous occasions to support the promotion and celebration of Bahamian culture and sports. Knowles said: “Regattas bring a lot of visitors to the islands, and the Long Island Regatta is the biggest event on the calendar. Everyone appreciates BTC’s presence because we’ve been sponsoring the regatta for quite some time.”

While celebrating its 50th anniversary, this major cultural and sporting experience is scheduled to take place with a number of engaging activities. Knowles said that there are a number of Bahamian talents lined up to “rejuvenate the regatta” along with a new ‘A’ Class boat they’re excited to showcase.

Knowles said: “I want all of my sailing family, friends, and visitors to have an exciting time while having clean fun. I want them to enjoy everything Long Island has to offer, from the Long Island native mutton, which is a local delicacy, to our hospitable spirit and friendliness.”

Regatta organizers expect another year of great food, good music, and endless memories thanks in part to assistance from BTC.

BTC is deeply rooted in community projects and supports a wide range of cultural, youth, educational and sporting initiatives including junkanoo, the Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival, the International Association of Athletics Federations’ (IAAF)/BTC World Relays and CARIFTA.