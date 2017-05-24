Bowlers look to make ‘Super Saturday’

It’s elimination day, as the Bahamas Bowling Federation’s (BBF) National Championships roll into its third block of games over at Mario’s Bowling and Family Entertainment Palace tonight.

Three-time national champion Leonardo “Lee” Davis currently leads the men’s category with a 2,092 total pinfall (209.2 avg.) through 10 games – the first two blocks of five games each. His position, and a handful of others, are basically safe going into Saturday’s roll-offs. The bowlers in the 10-15 range, in terms of position, are on the bubble. Just the top 15 bowlers will qualify for ‘Super Saturday’, and the top five bowlers from Saturday will move into the TV Finals on Sunday.

Defending Champion David Slatter is in second place, after 10 games, with a 1,996 total pinfall (199.6 avg.). Greg Taylor and Kevin Williams are tied for third with total pinfalls of 1,956 (195.6 avg.).

For the women, the top 10 bowlers will advance to Saturday, and the top five women will move into the TV Finals on Sunday. Their competition is as close as could be with the top three bowlers separated by just two pins. Driskell Rolle leads the way with a 1,841 total pinfall (184.1 avg.). Marina McClain is second with an 1,840 total pinfall (184 avg.), and Janice Hoyte is third with an 1,839 total pinfall (183.9 avg.). Defending champion Jonice “Joy” Lockhart sits in the fifth position with a 1,754 total pinfall (175.4 avg.).

“As you can see, it’s pretty intense right now,” said BBF Public Relations Officer Clayton Gardiner. “It’s do or die for a lot of the bowlers because this is where we get rid of all of the pretenders. Only the top 15 male bowlers will go through to Saturday, and only the top 10 female bowlers will advance. You have some newcomers out there and they are really making a name for themselves. Guys like Greg Taylor and Kevin Williams are battling hard. From about the 10th spot to the 20th spot, the guys are pretty close, so it’s important that they come out tomorrow (tonight) and have a good showing. Right now, it’s like a pack of wolves out there battling each other and making it pretty competitive. From about 10–20, they are all within striking distance. The women are even more competitive right now. It’s going to be a battle right to the end. We’re just asking the public to come out, watch some good competition and encourage these outstanding bowlers as they vie for the national titles.”

In the men’s category, the bowlers from the 10th to the 20th positions are separated by just 74 pins. Former national champions Sonith “Sonny” Lockhart and Johann Pyfrom are on the outside looking in.

The third block of bowling gets underway at 7 p.m. this evening, with the male ‘A’, ‘B’ and ‘C’ category bowlers taking the lanes, and the female ‘A’ and ‘B’ category bowlers facing off.

The two national champions will represent The Bahamas at the QubicaAMF Bowling World Cup which will be held in Hermosillo, Mexico, from November 4–12, 2017.