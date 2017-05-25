Knights win second straight senior boys soccer title

The C.R. Walker Knights came from behind yesterday, winning 4-2 in a penalty shootout over the Anatol Rodgers Timberwolves, to capture their second consecutive Government Secondary Schools Sports Association (GSSSA) senior boys soccer title. The championship match was played on the Roscow A.L. Davies Soccer Field in the Baillou Hills Sporting Complex.

After trailing nearly the entire game, Peter Julmis scored the Knights’ first goal in the final minute of the game to even the score 1-1. Neither team was able to score for the remainder of regulation, neither in extra time. The game came down to a penalty shootout. The Timberwolves struck first in the shootout, but after it was tied at two goals apiece, the Knights held the Timberwolves scoreless in their remaining attempts. Marc Ville and Brandon Adderley scored the final two goals for the Knights.

“We never gave up in this game. One of the things we pride ourselves on is that we play until the last minute,” said Knights’ Head Coach Kellon Lewis. “The guys were always optimistic that they were going to score, even though we were down for most of the game. You have to give credit to Anatol, because they really pushed us to the limit. They came out and showed why they were in the finals. It’s great that we could repeat. It wasn’t easy, but I knew these guys could do it.”

Lewis added that although he’s losing several of his key players this year to graduation, he’s confident that they’ll be just as competitive next year.

“We have a program that is all about keeping the machine going,” he said. “Yes, we are losing a lot of good players, but we still have a lot of solid, young players. In fact, the guys who led our team today were in grade 10 and grade 11. It’s hard to say goodbye to some of the guys, but I’m sure this time next year these guys will be just as good.”

In the opening game, the C.V. Bethel Stingrays senior girls knocked off the C.C. Sweeting Cobras, 2-0, to win that title.