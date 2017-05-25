Aliv supports Special Olympics Bahamas

Photo: Aliv

Published: May 25, 2017

New telecommunications company Aliv recently came on board as the title sponsor of the Special Olympics Bahamas National Championships this year. The championships is set for this Saturday at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium. Shown in the main photo from left are Damian Blackburn, chief Aliv officer; Vashni Thompson (Special Olympics Bahamas); Bianca Bethel Sawyer, Aliv events, sponsorship and community manager; Gilbert Williams, national director, Special Olympics Bahamas; Deron Forbes, 400m specialist, Special Olympics Bahamas; Diana Sands, Aliv public relations manager; and Johnny Ingle, chief Aliv champion. Blackburn said: “This $45,000.00 sponsorship is a three-year commitment and allows Aliv to be title sponsor for this amazing organization. We believe in working with the community and have created programs, and partnered with organizations directed at areas that will have the most sustainable and positive impact on the country. Undoubtedly, fostering an environment for people with special needs is important and the company is dedicated to helping advance the athletic pursuits for people of all ages and backgrounds. The importance of an organization such as Special Olympics Bahamas is fundamental to the growth of the country. I myself have assisted with Special Olympics committees throughout the region and was delighted when this opportunity presented itself here in The Bahamas. We at Aliv are extremely proud and happy to assist Special Olympics Bahamas with all their events, beginning as the title sponsor for the national track and field meet this Saturday. Our goal is to always meet and surpass expectations and we believe this partnership with Special Olympics Bahamas will allow us to do just that.” Special Olympics is a global organization, serving more than 4.2 million athletes in 170 nations, and it is right here, at the local level, where interested athletes, families, volunteers and supporters come together to promote health and fitness, change lives, and create communities of inclusion and acceptance. Add comment