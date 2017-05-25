BAF names small team for CCCAN Championships

The Bahamas Aquatics Federation (BAF), formerly known as the Bahamas Swimming Federation (BSF), on Tuesday, named a 14-member team that will represent the country at the 2017 Central American and Caribbean Amateur Swimming Confederation (CCCAN) Championships, set for June 9-12, in Trinidad and Tobago.

“We won't be sending a large team to CCCAN this year for the fact that a lot of swimmers will be here training and preparing to compete at home in the Commonwealth Youth Games in July,” said BAF President Algernon Cargill yesterday. “Although the team isn't big, it is a strong team, so we are still expecting some good results. While it will be impossible to win CCCAN with such a small team, we are looking for each of the swimmers to swim personal best times at the meet.

“This meet also provides great exposure for some of the younger swimmers on the team. They get a chance to see some of the faster swimmers that they probably wouldn't have had the opportunity to go up against at CARIFTA, so it's a great experience. It's just unfortunate that the swimming schedule for this summer is so hectic. We have this, college nationals, the world junior swimming championships, and of course, the Commonwealth Youth Games, which right now is our main focus. We know it will be tough, but we know this is a good team. These kids on this team performed exceptionally well at the CARIFTA Championships at home, and I know that they will be ready to perform at the Commonwealth Youth Games once they return.”

The 11-12 division will be made up of Salene Gibson, Zaylie Elizabeth Thompson, Erald Thomson III and Nigel Forbes.

The 13-14 division will be made up of Devante Carey, Ian Pinder, Kevon Lockhart, Lamar Taylor and Shawn Neely; and the 15-and-over team will be made up of Margaret Higgs, Gershwin Greene, N'Nhyn Fernander, Perez Moss and Kohen Kerr.

All of the swimmers in the 11-12 and 13-14 divisions will be competing in the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games in July.

The 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games will run from July 18-24 in New Providence, The Bahamas.