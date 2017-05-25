Western Kentucky is the frontrunner in the race for Coleby

The race between National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I programs to acquire the services of fifth-year senior forward Dwight Coleby continued over the weekend. The 6'9" Grand Bahama native has yet to declare where he'll play out his final year of collegiate eligibility. Although there has been no official word given by Coleby as yet, ESPN's Jeff Goodman revealed that Western Kentucky has emerged as the frontrunner to land the Bahamian collegiate post player.

"The (Western Kentucky) Hilltoppers have the nation's eighth-ranked recruiting class, according to 24/7 sports, and have signed Virginia grad transfer Darius Thompson, but they're not done. They are the ‘team to beat’ for Kansas grad transfer Dwight Coleby," said Goodman.

Coleby, who sat out his first year at Kansas due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee, would be immediately eligible as a sixth-year grad transfer for Western Kentucky or wherever he chooses to sign.

The former Kansas Jayhawks player could provide a tough presence on the inside for a Western Kentucky team that has a lot of talent coming in this summer, including five-star center Mitchell Robinson, four-star guards Jordan Brangers and Josh Anderson, and three-star guards Taveion Hollingsworth and Chris Duarte. Robinson, Brangers and Hollingsworth have signed letters of intent, while Anderson and Duarte are expected to do so soon.

Despite going to Kansas with lofty expectations, Coleby's time at Kansas wasn't nearly what he hoped it would have been. Last season, Coleby averaged 1.7 points and 1.8 rebounds per game. He averaged 5.6 minutes in 24 games.

Coleby had his best collegiate season as a junior at Ole Miss. He averaged 5.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game that season.

All of the schools pursuing Coleby hope that he could return to the player he was at Ole Miss. Coleby said that his reason for leaving Kansas was so he could get a chance to play more minutes and put up better numbers, which would bolster his post collegiate athletic career.