Primary schools championships get underway

The top primary school track and field athletes from around The Bahamas got a chance to showcase their skills on the track yesterday, as the 34th edition of the Frank 'Pancho' Rahming Primary Schools Track and Field Championships got underway at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium.

In the first final on the track, Rajah Rolle, from Tabernacle Baptist, won the boys’ 1,200 meters (m) in 4:15.46. Bedner Termius, from Freeport Primary, finished second in 4:16.26, and Breck Kemp, who is home schooled, won the bronze medal in 4:23.51.

In the girls ‘B’ division 1,200m run, Jasmine Mackey, from Yellow Elder Primary, won the gold in 4:18.90. Chinara Grant, from St. Anne's, was second in 4:33.00, and Lilly Comarcho, from Queen's College, was third in 4:38.74.

Central Abaco Primary won the open boys 4x100m relay in 51.25 seconds. That team was made up of Clinton Laguerre, Lovevinsky Tageny, Isaiah Baptiste and James Delia.

Temple Christian finished second in 52.49 seconds, and their team was made up of Ryan Ferguson, Matthew Chandler, Jayden Miller and Michael Cartwright. Columbus Primary crossed the line in third in 54.01 seconds. Columbus Primary's team was made up of Carlos Brown, Garrard Rolle, Gilbert Gibson and Keith Forbes.

Queen’s College (QC) won the open girls’ 4x100m relay in 55.90 seconds. Their team was made up Sara Hepburn, Lanique Thompson, G'Shan Brown and Nia Richards.

Temple Christian finished in second once again, this time in 56.09 seconds, and Cleveland Eneas Primary was third in 57.53 seconds. Temple Christian's team was made up of Hailey Robinson, Tedvanique Bethel, Nya Wright and Kendrea Munroe.

In the preliminary races for the 200m, Lanique Thompson, from QC, clocked the fastest time in the girls’ ‘B’ division with a time of 28.35 seconds. Phillip Gray, from St. Anne's, was the fastest in the boys’ ‘B’ division in 28.46 seconds. Darvinique Dean, from Temple Christian, was the fastest qualifier in the girls’ ‘C’ division in 31.26 seconds. Patrick Bethel, from Freeport Primary, clocked the fastest time in the boys’ ‘C’ division in 30.56 seconds.

Several finals took place on the field.

Rohan Culmer won the boys’ ‘B’ division ball throw with a toss of 45.50m (149' 3"); Demian Brice, from Temple Christian, won the boys’ ‘B’ division long jump with a leap of 3.70m (12' 1-1/2"); James Delia won the boys’ ‘A’ division shot put with a toss of 11.13m (36' 6-1/4"); Tedvanique Bethel, from Temple Christian, won the girls’ ‘A’ division long jump with a leap of 3.97m (13' 0-1/4"); Alana Clarke, from St. Andrew’s, took the girls’ ‘C’ division softball throw with a toss of 27.55m (90'); and Lanique Thompson, from QC, won the open girls’ high jump with a leap of 1.30m (4' 3").

The Frank “Pancho” Rahming Primary School Championships continue today at Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium, and will run until Friday. Competition starts at 9 a.m. daily.