Marino and Dolphins legends to stage football clinic and flag football match

Published: May 26, 2017

Legendary National Football League (NFL) quarterback Dan Marino and several of the Miami Dolphins alumni are here in New Providence, The Bahamas, to celebrate a reunion weekend getaway.

They will stage a free football and cheerleading clinic for Bahamian boys and girls, 6-17 years old, this Saturday. The clinic will begin at 9 a.m. and run through to 12 noon at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium. Interested persons can register online on the website www.marinobahamasweekend.com.

The youth can expect to receive one-on-one training on the fundamentals of American football and motivational testimonials by some of the top past professional players, including Marino, Dick Anderson, Mark Clayton, Mark Duper, Sam Madison, Twan Russell, Nat Moore, Jason Taylor, Shawn Wooden, Troy

Drayton, Ronnie Brown, Orande Gadsden, Jim Jensen, O.J. McDuffie, Terry Kirby, Joe Rose, Pat Surtain, and Lousaka Polite, among others.

The Dolphins cheerleading squad will also conduct cheerleading training to interested students.

Immediately following the football and cheerleading clinic at 12 noon, students from New Providence, Abaco, Grand Bahama and Exuma will showcase their newly learnt skills in mini flag football matches.

To climax the festive evening at precisely 7:45 p.m., Marino and the Miami Dolphins alumni will go head-to-head in a friendly flag football match against The Bahamas legends, comprising government officials, athletes and celebrities. A Junkanoo rush-out and cultural display will close out the evening.

 

 

