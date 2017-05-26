Final spots on the line at Frank Rahming meet

Action heated up on the track yesterday as the 34th annual Frank ‘Pancho’ Rahming Primary Schools Track and Field Championships continued over at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium.

The second day of competition featured the preliminary races in the girls and boys 100 and 400 meters (m) in all age divisions. The finals for all of the races will be held today.

In the girls ‘B’ division 100m, Sara Hepburn, from Queen’s College, posted the fastest time. She finished the race in 13.98 seconds, followed by Deamia Bowe, from Central Abaco, in 14.57 seconds and Nia Richards, from Queen’s College, in 14.61 seconds.

In the ‘B’ boys 100m, Jayron Marshall, from Andros Primary, was the top qualifier in 13.99 seconds. He was followed by Bohan Adderley, from Queen’s College, in 14.14 seconds, and Garrad Rolle, from Columbus Primary, in 14.52 seconds.

Kendrea Munroe, from Temple Christian, was the fastest qualifier in the ‘A’ girls 100m in 13.72 seconds. She was followed by Alexandra Smith, from Tabernacle Baptist, in 14.33 seconds, and Sherneka Williams, from Cleveland Eneas, in 14.37 seconds.

Carlos Brown, from Columbus Primary, was the top qualifier in the ‘A’ boys 100m in 13 seconds flat. Matthew Chandler, from Temple Christian, posted the second fastest time in 13.18 seconds, and he was followed by James Delia, from Central Abaco in 13.25 seconds.

In the ‘C’ division boys 100m, Jayden Clarke, from Summit Academy, finished on top of the group in 14.79 seconds. Tyler Frazier, from Temple Christian, was second in 15.33 seconds, and Daniel Armbrister, from Central Abaco, posted the third fastest time in 15.35 seconds.

Darvinique Dean, from Temple Christian, heads into today’s final as the fastest qualifier in the ‘C’ class girls 100m. She finished her heat in 15.31 seconds. Kianna Henchell, from Agape Christian, was the second fastest qualifier in 15.44 seconds, and Rashay Curtis, from Yellow Elder, was the third fastest qualifier in 15.73 seconds.

In the ‘A’ class boys 400m, Clinton Laguerre, from Central Abaco, posted the fastest time in the prelims, crossing the line in 58.49 seconds. His teammate Lovevinsky Tageny won his heat and was the second fastest overall in 59.22 seconds, and Matthew Chandler, from Temple Christian, posted the third fastest time in 59.51 seconds.

Alexandra Smith, from Tabernacle Baptist, was the fastest in the ‘A’ class girls 400m in 1:04.64. Kendrea Munroe, from Temple Christian, was second in 1:05.12, and Shawnette Florent, from Cleveland Eneas, was the third fastest qualifier in 1:07.24.

Jordan Williams, from Freeport Primary, was the top qualifier in the ‘B’ division boys 400m in 1:04.27. Whitfield Ching, from St. John’s College, was second in 1:04.85, and Garvin McKenzie, from Cleveland Eneas, was the third fastest qualifier, in 1:05.95.

The fastest qualifier in the ‘B’ girls 400m was Lanique Thompson, of Queen's College, finishing in 1:05.17. Hailey Robinson, of Temple Christian, qualified second in 1:07.99, and Tanisha Jones, of Bartlette Hill Primary out of Grand Bahama, was the third fastest qualifier in 1:08.37.

Over in the field, Christopher Black, from Cleveland Eneas, won the ‘B’ division boys high jump with a leap of 1.40m (4’ 7”). Both Phillip Gray, from St. Anne’s, and Malik Wood, from Sunland Baptist, jumped 1.40m as well, but it took them more attempts to complete the jump. They finished second and third respectively.

Jayson Woodside, from Claridge Primary won the ‘A’ division boys triple jump with a leap of 9.72m (31’ 10-3/4”), Lawrence Monestime, from Cleveland Eneas, won the ‘C’ division boys softball throw with a toss of 33.96m (111’ 5”), and Calea Jackson, from Queen’s College, took the ‘A’ class girls shot put with a toss of 8.31m (27’ 3”).

The Frank ‘Pancho’ Rahming Primary School Championships come to an end today at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium.