University of The Bahamas sports summer camp registration now open

The University of The Bahamas (UB) is fired up about hosting its first sports summer camp since transitioning to university status next month on the school’s campus.

The UB Athletics Summer Sports Camp caters to children ages 8-13, and is set for June 19-July 14. Sessions run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

Unlike other camps that are tailored to one sport, the UB Athletics summer camp remains unique for the fact that it offers specialized training across five sports (swimming, basketball, athletics, volleyball, soccer).

“Our goal is to ensure that every camper has an enjoyable, positive experience that stresses fundamentals, teamwork and sportsmanship,” said UB Assistant Athletic Director Sean Bastian. “Our highly trained staff is specially selected to provide positive, motivating feedback that maximizes learning and fun. Another goal is that everyone who attends camp develops a long-term love for the game and the confidence to be great athletes in the future.”

Glendina Knowles will head swimming activities, Renaldo Knowles will be in charge of basketball, Julio Jamison will lead the soccer drills, Avery Thompson will be over track and field and Charlene Smith will serve as the chief basketball instructor.

“Now that we have transitioned into university status, camps like this mean a lot, because it offers local kids, in most cases, their first glimpse of life on a university campus,” Bastian added. “We will take them on tours of the classes, the labs, the training facilities, and just give them a glimpse of what it takes to be a collegiate athlete. We have been very involved in sports internationally over the last year, and we expect that to continue and intensify in the near future.

“We want parents of athletes to seriously consider the University of The Bahamas as a first option for their kids. We want them to know that we take athletics and education very seriously. We are a program that’s only about a year and a half old, and we are making strides.”

The cost of the camp is $190 for four weeks, $165 or three weeks, $135 for two weeks and $110 for one week.

For more information on the camp, interested persons are asked to contact UB’s athletic department at 302-4349, or email Bastian at sean.bastian@cob.edu.bs



