Adams wins NCAA Division III long jump national title

Darius Adams capped his junior year at the Coast Guard Academy off in grand style yesterday, winning the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division III Outdoor Track and Field long jump title at the University of Mount Union.

Adams won the title with a leap of 7.45 meters (m) (24’ 1 ½”). The New Providence native, who broke the school record with a jump of 24’ 5 ¾” at the New England Open Championship earlier this month, is the first Coast Guard athlete to win a national championship in an individual sport since 2014. He earned All-NEWMAC honors last week for his record-breaking leap.

Adams has served as a multi sport star at the Academy since he arrived.

In his first two years, he was a starter on the school’s basketball team. He averaged 9.3 points and 5.8 rebounds per game as a sophomore.

He also played football for the first time last year and had a standout season as a wide receiver for the Bears. For his contribution on the field, he was named to the 2016 New England Football Writers Division II/III All-New England Team. He was also named the New England Football Conference (NEFC) Offensive Rookie of the Year and was a first team all conference selection.

“I wanted to play when I first got here, but I was too scared of the cold,” said Adams on his late introduction to football. “I stuck with indoor sports. In The Bahamas there are no extremes. It never gets to 100, and it never gets below 60.”

Adams came to the academy as a freshman basketball recruit. He moved to the United States when he was 16 and graduated from Southside Baptist Christian School in Richmond, Virginia.

In his first season on the field, he set single-season school records with 1,054 receiving yards and 13 touchdown receptions while also tying the single-game record of the three touchdown receptions on two occasions. He was second on the team with 47 receptions.

Adams had his best game in a 37-35 loss against Catholic in New London. The speedy junior caught eight passes for 217 yards and three second-half touchdowns, tying the Coast Guard record for touchdown catches in a game.



