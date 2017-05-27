That’s a wrap

The 34th edition of the Frank ‘Pancho’ Rahming Track and Field Championships came to an end yesterday at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium.

Due to inclement weather, the final races of the evening were delayed; therefore those results were not available up to press time.

Action on the track included the finals in the 75, 100, 200, 400, 800 and 4x400 meter (m) relay races across all age divisions.

G’Shan Brown, from Queen’s College, won the ‘A’ category girls 800m in 2:35.73. Ezthia Maycock, from Temple Christian, was second in 2:38.42, and Carylissa Armbrister, from Cleveland Eneas, was third in 2:43.09.

Loveinsky Tageny, from Central Abaco, won the ‘A’ division boys 800 in 2:25.18, followed by his teammate Isaiah Baptiste in 2:30.27 and Logan Lightbourne, from Yellow Elder Primary, in 2:31.57. Tageny went on to win the ‘A’ division boys 400 as well in 58.15 seconds.

Malik Wood, from Sunland Baptist, took the ‘B’ division boys 200m dash in 28.07 seconds. Phillip Gray, from St. Anne’s, finished second in 28.20 seconds, followed by Jordan Williams, from Freeport Primary, in 28.25 seconds.

Darvinique Dean, from Temple Christian, won the ‘C’ class girls 200 in 31.08 seconds, while Trevon Tucker, from Bartlette Hill Primary, finished first in the ‘C’ class boys 200 in 29.68 seconds. Dean also won the ‘C’ class girls 400 in 1:12.64.

Alexandra Smith, from Tabernacle Baptist, won the ‘A’ division girls 400 in 1:02.42, Lanique Thompson, from Queen’s College, won the ‘B’ category girls 400 in 1:06.67, Jordan Williams, from Freeport Primary, won the ‘B’ category boys 400 in 1:03.50 and Tevon Tucker, from Bartlette Hill Primary, won the ‘C’ category boys 400 in 1:07.64.

Over on the field, Jewel Arnette, from Andros Primary School, won the ‘B’ category girl’s softball throw with a toss of 35.57m (116’ 8”).

“I’m glad that they decided to bring the meet back this year,” Rahming said about this year’s meet. “It may be no big deal for students in New Providence and Grand Bahama because they have meets all the time, but for those that live in the other Family Islands it means a lot. It’s their time to shine and show what they can do.”

Over 700 athletes from 30 schools around the country competed at this year’s event.



