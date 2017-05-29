Miller-Uibo finishes second; breaks own national record in women’s 200m

Shaunae Miller-Uibo is in a class by herself in Bahamian sprinting history and is on an unbelievable pace worldwide.

She lowered her national record in the women’s 200 meters (m) by more than a tenth of a second over the weekend and, in so doing, joined Allyson Felix as the only two runners today who have run under 50 seconds in the women’s 400m, and under 22 seconds in the women’s 200m. Just 13 women have ever done it in the history of world track and field.

It was the latter which gained the spotlight at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon, USA, this past weekend, as the race featured Miller-Uibo and Felix as well as the three medalists from last year’s Rio de Janeiro Olympics. Double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson, of Jamaica; Olympic silver medalist and reigning world champion Dafne Schippers, of the Netherlands; and Olympic 200m bronze medalist and 100m silver medalist Tori Bowie, of the United States, were all in the field.

Shockingly, it would be Miller-Uibo’s training partner Bowie who would gallop to victory. She won in a personal best time of 21.77 seconds. Miller-Uibo lowered her national record to 21.91 seconds for second, and Thompson had to settle for third in 21.98. Schippers was fourth in 22.30 seconds. Felix was a disappointing fifth in 22.33 seconds.

Miller-Uibo was the only Bahamian to compete at the Prefontaine Classic, the year’s third International

Association of Athletics Federations’ (IAAF) Diamond League Meet, this past weekend.

Miller-Uibo’s run on Saturday represented the third time that she set a national mark in the women’s 200m, and she’s now more than two tenths of a second faster than any other Bahamian female in the history of that event. Miller-Uibo’s previous national mark was 22.05 seconds which she ran to win the women’s 200m at the JN Racers Grand Prix Meet in Kingston, Jamaica, last year.

She’s now at number 21 on the all-time list for the women’s 200m and is at number 32 for the women’s 400m.

Miller-Uibo has already declared that she intends on running both the 200m and 400m at the London world championships this year, as the schedule permits for it to be done. The 16th IAAF World Championships is set for August 4-13, in London, England.