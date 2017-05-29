Nine Bahamians qualify for NCAAs

Several of The Bahamas’ premier collegiate track and field athletes are moving on to the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships, given their performances at their respective regional preliminary meets this past weekend.

The NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field semi-finals and finals will be held June 7–10 at storied Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, USA.

Leading the way this past weekend was East Tennessee State University (ETSU) senior Katrina Seymour, who set a new 400 meters (m) hurdles national record and school record of 56.32 seconds. She finished third in her quarter-final heat, and was fourth overall at the east preliminaries in Lexington, Kentucky, on Thursday.

“Katrina never ceases to amaze me, with an outstanding performance today,” ETSU Track and Field/Cross Country Director George Watts said. “We had no idea whether she could run following her injury at the conference meet, then to run a school record, personal best and Bahamian national record is mind-boggling.”

The first semi-final of the women’s 400m hurdles will take place on Thursday June 8 at 9:30 p.m.

Also in the east, Southeastern Louisiana senior Andre Colebrook broke his own school record in the 400m hurdles.

Colebrook finished second in the first heat in 50.14 seconds on Friday, shattering his record of 50.60 seconds, which he set two weeks ago at the Southland Conference Championships. It was the fifth-fastest time overall in the prelims.

“Andre had a monster PR (personal record) today,” Southeastern Louisiana Head Coach Sean Brady said. “He is certainly in a good spot physically and mentally. We expected him to get through and he did.”

He ran 51.74 seconds in the quarters, and qualified eighth overall.

Purdue’s redshirt junior Devynne Charlton earned a spot in the women’s 100m hurdles semi-finals, winning her quarter-final heat in a personal best run and school record of 12.87 seconds. Her teammate Carmiesha Cox was a part of the Purdue women’s 4x400m relay team that set a new school record on their way to qualifying for Eugene. The team of Cox, Symone Black, Chloe Abbott and Brionna Thomas won their heat in 3:30.70, the second fastest time overall. Both she and Charlton are a part of the women’s 4x100m relay team that also qualified for the NCAA Championships. They qualified eighth overall in 43.70 seconds.

Teray Smith and Jenae Ambrose, from Auburn, also punched their tickets to Eugene.

Smith ran a personal best and world championship qualifying time of 20.25 seconds in the men’s 200m. He finished tied for seventh overall.

Smith was also a member of Auburn’s 4x100m men’s relay team that qualified for the semis, finishing first overall in 38.74 seconds.

As for Ambrose, she too ran a personal best and world championship qualifying time. She qualified 11th overall in the women’s 200m in 23.05 seconds. Ambrose was also a part of Auburn women’s 4x100m relay team that qualified in 43.36 seconds.

Smith and Ambrose became the latest Bahamians to qualify for the 16th International Association of Athletics Federations’ (IAAF) World Championships, set for August 4–13, in London, England.

Shaquania Dorsett, from Florida State, set a new personal best of 52.13 seconds in the women’s 400m. She finished with the eighth-fastest time overall and qualified for the NCAAs.

Over in the field, Dannielle Gibson, from Penn State, qualified in the women’s triple jump with a leap of 13.23m (43’ 5”).

Serena Brown, from Texas A&M, was the sole Bahamian qualifier at the west preliminaries. Brown finished ninth overall in the women’s discus with a toss of 54.95m (180’ 3”).

A number of other Bahamians competed in the regionals this past weekend, but they failed to qualify for the NCAA Championships in less than two weeks’ time. Delano Davis, Kirk Lewis, Keianna Albury, Kinard Rolle, Henri Delauze, Ashley Riley, Cliff Resias and Kaiwan Culmer all competed for their respective schools.