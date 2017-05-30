Frank ‘Pancho’ Rahming Primary Schools Track Meet



Published: May 30, 2017

The Temple Christian Suns repeated as champions of the Frank ‘Pancho’ Rahming Primary Schools Track and Field Championships last week, amassing 341 points. The Queen’s College Comets finished second overall, and Central Abaco was third. The 34th edition championships wrapped up on Friday at the original Thomas A. Robinson Track and Field Stadium. Temple Christian’s Darvinique Dean was one of the darlings of the meet, winning three individual medals. She won the Class ‘C’ girls 200 and 400 meters (m) events, and was second in the 100m. Shown are some of the scenes from the meet. Over 700 athletes from about 30 schools around the country competed at the meet. Add comment