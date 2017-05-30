Bain falls in quarters at Dr. Oetker Junior Tournament

Bahamian Jacobi Bain fell in the quarter-finals of one of the biggest junior tournaments in Europe last week, dropping a hurtful 6-1 and 6-4 decision to seventh seeded Petr Nesterov, of Bulgaria.

Seeded fourth in the boys under 14 singles at the International Tennis Federation’s (ITF) sanctioned Dr. Oetker Junior Trophy Showcase in Bucharest, Romania, Bain gave it quite a ride before falling in the quarters.

In his first round match, Bain won easily over hometown favorite Andrei Voican of Romania. He dominated in straight sets, 6-2 and 6-1.

Bain’s second round was a bit of a challenge. It took him three sets to get past American Dali Blanch. Bain prevailed, 4-6, 6-1 and 6-1. In the round of 16, Bain was up against another player from Romania, and prevailed once again. He took down the 16th seed, Natan D’Hulst, 6-2 and 6-3.

In the quarters, he was overwhelmed by Nesterov.

In doubles, Bain and his Romanian partner Jose Murariu lost to the Romanian team of Cristian Gheorghiu Milicin and Luca Popescu in their first round match. They fell in straight sets, 6-2 and 7-5.

Bain is steadily maintaining his Tennis Europe Ranking this season. He is ranked at number 31 with 335 points through eight tournaments on the Tennis Europe U14 Junior Tour this year.

A total of 54 players took part in the Dr. Oetker Junior Trophy Showcase last week, and Bain was seeded fourth.

Next up for Bain is the Torneo U14 Tennis Europe — Messina in Messina, Italy. That Tennis Europe Category 1 event will run from June 10-17. Bain will be traveling with his Romanian coach Doru Murariu from Tennis Players Fitness Institute in Bradenton, Florida. He will remain in Europe, playing on the Tennis Europe U14 circuit until mid July. Young Bain will be training and playing in the French Summer League as well.

While in Europe, Bain will be under the watchful eyes of Coach Murariu.