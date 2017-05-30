Jones records first 20-20 game of WNBA career

Jonquel Jones’ time in South Korea in the Women's Korean Basketball League (WKBL), and the work she put in, in the offseason is certainly paying off.

The Bahamian post player had the first 20-20 game of her Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) career on Sunday night, powering the Connecticut Sun to their first win of the new season.

Jones, starting at center for the Sun this season, scored 23 points and pulled down 21 rebounds, both career highs, to lead them to an impressive 97-79 victory past the Chicago Sky at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, on Sunday. The Sun improved to a 1-4 win/loss record on the season, while the Sky dropped to 1-5.

Jones is averaging 14.6 points and 12.2 rebounds per game this season, both career highs for her. She became the 13th player in WNBA history to record a 20-20 game on Sunday, and is also just the third WNBA player to ever record multiple 20-rebound games in the same season. She had 20 in the season opener against Atlanta on May 13. Tina Charles had three in 2010 and Sylvia Fowles had two in 2013. Coincidentally, Minnesota Lynx center Fowles is the only other player in the league averaging a double-double this season.

As for Jones, the 6’6” 23-year-old from George Washington University is currently leading the league in rebounds and is 12th in scoring. She scored 19 of her 23 points in the second half on Sunday, helping the Sun to pull away from the Sky.

Versatile forward Alyssa Thomas posted a double-double as well, the fifth of her career, with 17 points and 10 rebounds while also dishing out five assists. Lynetta Kizer came off the bench and posted a season-high 16 points. She matched her season high in rebounds with seven.

The Sun led 27-21 after the first quarter and were ahead 49-37 at the break. The Sky got to within five midway through the third and were down just 70-62 at the end of three. The Sky got to within seven early in the final quarter, but Jones scored four quick points to push the lead back to double digits, and the Sky never threatened the rest of the way.

Tamera Young led the Sky with 17 points and Allie Quigley added 13.

Jones shot 7-for-17 from the floor and buried her only three point attempt. It was her second three pointer of the season. Jones also shot 8-for-12 from the free throw line. She is shooting an even 50 percent on the season and 82.6 percent from the charity stripe. She is currently in a three-way tie for 14th in field goal percentage.

Jones and the Sun travel to Washington to face the Mystics in an unusual early game on Wednesday. They will play at 11:30 a.m.