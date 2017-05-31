Dolphins legends score touchdown with charity

Former Miami Dolphins’ players sought to give back to the local community with time, energy and words of wisdom during the three-day Dan Marino and Friends Bahamas Weekend event, held May 25-27.

During the exciting weekend, the Dolphins alumni and team cheerleaders held an exciting youth football and cheer clinic for youngsters aged 6-17 at Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium, as well as a charity golf tournament at the Ocean Club Golf Course to raise money for The Bahamas’ Resource and Education for Autism and Related Challenges (REACH) program.

The clinic was an exciting fun packed one as some of the kids were taught the value of hard work and discipline while others eagerly learned cheerleading and dance moves. National Football League (NFL) Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino said the kids clinic was one of the events the group looked forward to the most.

“The good part is we have a kids clinic, we come out and take pictures and run through drills. That’s the one thing we wanted to do that we said we would do. Now the kids get to go to ‘Fan Fest’ and have fun with that, after lunch,” he said.

When asked about the importance of hosting the clinic, Marino said it instills fundamental thinking.

“I think it’s important to help them with football. Twan Russell is a former Dolphin and works with the Dolphins, he got a chance to talk to them not only about the athletics part, but working hard in life and developing your mind. It’s a strong statement but the kids can understand. Work hard, develop your mind and good things will happen to you.”

The day began with warm-ups with former Dolphins player Sam Madison. Then the kids split into different groups where they worked on various drills with the players. While there was some inclement weather, the camp continued throughout the rain. Madison, former defensive back for the Dolphins, said being able to meet the kids was a highlight of his trip.

“Dan Marino introduced me to the community and I had an opportunity to give back. I met some ladies on Friday, played golf with them, then I was able to meet the kids and see how talented they are. I know they do really good in track and field but they have a lot of talent football wise. It’s good to be able to give back to The Bahamas,” Madison said.

Terry Kirby shared the sentiments of his football alumni.

“The kids are the best part of it, that’s the reason why we do what we do. We have all these kids out here and they’re running around and we get to teach them a little about what we do, run them around and do some drills. There’s nothing better than that for the kids,” he said.

While the kids are a huge part of why the former Dolphins players are drawn to the Dan Marino weekend, Senior Vice President of Special Projects and Alumni Relations for the Dolphins Nat Moore said the partnership is two-fold.

“It’s important for us because we get a chance to come in and enjoy ourselves but also we have a chance to help brand The Bahamas and what The Bahamas has to offer. We’d love to build football and help develop football here in The Bahamas area,” he said. “We always came and did a golf tournament. This year we wanted to do something special, we wanted to make it a golf tournament raising money so that we can leave a legacy here with REACH. We come in, we enjoy ourselves, have a good time but if we can do some of the same things that we do back in South Florida, raising money for a charity that’s what we’re looking to do.”

On Saturday, the Miami Dolphins presented a check to REACH on behalf of the Dan Marino and Friends Bahamas Weekend.

According to Virginia Kelly, Senior Marketing Director for Sports Tourism in the Ministry of Tourism, placing the country in the spotlight is one of the main advantages of hosting the Dan Marino and Friends Bahamas Weekend.

“The partnership with the Dolphins organization is a very important one for us here in The Islands of The Bahamas. It is an opportunity for us to bring our country to the front and center in all of the millions of Dolphins fans and this weekend, Dan Marino along with his legendary friends they’re all here to participate in the Marino Bahamas Weekend. They came in on Thursday and we had a wonderful reception on Friday, they played in the celebrity golf tournament and today this is The Bahamas aspect of it. First thing this morning we had a youth clinic where our young people had an opportunity to learn and hear about cheerleading and football from the people who are the best at what they do,” she said.

Some of the alumni who participated this past weekend were Dan Marino, Dick Anderson, Ronnie Brown, Mark Clayton, Mark Duper, Oronde Gadsden, Jim Jensen, OJ McDuffie, Terry Kirby, Sam Madison, Nat Moore, Joe Rose, Patrick Surtain, Jason Taylor and Shawn Wooden.