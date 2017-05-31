Miller appointed to PASO Technical Commission

Bahamas Olympic Committee (BOC) President Wellington Miller has received a signal appointment to the Technical Commission of the regional powerhouse Pan American Sports Organisation (PASO).

PASO is the international organization which represents all National Olympic Committees (NOCs) of the Americas. PASO's Technical Commission is charged with creating the technical programs that will help PanAmSports’ members to be more successful in Pan-American and world sports, including technical policies, training support and new competitions in the regions represented by PASO.

"It is a very great honor to be invited to participate at this level,” said Miller. “The Bahamas has already distinguished itself on the field of competition; and now this is another signal that we as a country are continuing to make our mark in the technical side of organizing major games. I am delighted and honored for this opportunity for myself and for The Bahamas.”

The technical commission body next meets in Miami, Florida during the second week of June.

Among the relevant topics for discussion are new multisport events that will support and develop the new generations of athletes and the definition of sports and technical programs of the Pan American Games and other future events.

PASO is a part of the worldwide Olympic family of sporting organizations charged with maintaining alliances with the international and Pan American confederations to raise the level of sports in the broad American continent.