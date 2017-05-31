Ayton, other stars asked to sacrifice for Arizona

The upcoming National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I men’s basketball season could prove to be a real test of patience and focus for five-star recruit DeAndre Ayton.

For the last three years, the 7’1” big man has dominated high school leagues around the United States with his physical post play and his ability to control the game on both ends of the floor. He has averaged over 20 points on more than 16 shots per game over the last three years and has been the main focus of the offense on almost every team that he has played on.

However, all of that is expected to change this

coming season at the University of Arizona. Earlier this week, the Arizona Wildcats loaded roster got even deeper when Rawle Alkins withdrew from the National Basketball Association (NBA) Draft and Emmanuel Akot, who was ranked No. 21 in the ESPN 60 for the 2018 class, reclassified into the 2017 class. The class was ranked fourth overall before Akot’s move and was already anchored by Ayton and second year guard Allonzo Trier.

Wildcats’ Head Coach Sean Miller, this week, said that he’s glad that he’s been able to attract so many talented players to the team at one time, but he knows having that amount of talent also comes with managing attitudes and egos to an extent.

This week, Miller said that he reached out to each of the players expected to anchor this year’s club, including Ayton, to let them know about some of the individual sacrifices they’ll have to make in order to make things work.

“Sacrifice is a big word here,” he said. “Everybody has to play for the bigger goal.”

In a recent interview, Ayton said that he and Miller had previously discussed some changes he would have to make to his game to fit better in the Wildcats system.

“They said I’ll be a ‘stretch four’,” Ayton said. “I could see myself playing the four, the ‘stretch four’, just staying out there on the perimeter and shooting three pointers, and down low as well.”

Former Wildcats’ center Lauri Markkanen, who stands at 7’0” and weighs 230 pounds, shot 163 three pointers last season on 42 percent shooting. Like Markkanen, Ayton said he plans to take a lot of three’s.

Along with moving him to the perimeter, Ayton said that Arizona also wants him to get out and run in transition after he rebounds the ball. Ayton, 19, said that he only plans to spend one year in college. He hopes that he can lead the Wildcats to a national championship in that one year.

“We’re trying to make history,” he said. “Every school has a coach that won a national championship. Sean Miller has never gone to a final four. I want to make history there, and that’s what caught my eye.”

As it stands right now, Ayton is projected to be the No. 3 pick in the 2018 National Basketball Association (NBA) Draft, but that is still more than a year away. The impact he will have on the collegiate landscape remains to be seen.