Hield on a mission to qualify for worlds

Bahamian Carl Hield is on a mission to get back to the International Boxing Association’s (AIBA) World Championships, and to do it, he’ll have to get through the qualifiers which starts next weekend in Tegucigalpa, Honduras.

Hield is now into what he is calling his final four-year period as an amateur fighter – looking to build steam heading into the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. Now 30, he feels that he is strong and experienced enough to maximize his potential. The last time he fought in the world championships, four years ago, he won a match and advanced to the round of 32. He is one of only three Bahamian boxers to ever win a match at the world championships.

This time around, Hield will have to finish in the top six at the qualifier for this region – the American Boxing Confederation (AMBC) Elite American Confederation Boxing Championships – just to get to the world championships. The AMBC elite event is set for June 10–18 in Tegucigalpa, Honduras.

“I feel very good with where I’m at right now,” said Hield yesterday. “It’s just about one more week before the world qualifier so we’re looking forward to that. Training is going real well. Right now, it’s just a matter of maintaining the weight and staying focused. My training was geared around getting stronger, and I was able to do that. Right now, it’s just a lot of sprints and sparring, and getting ready for fight time.”

Hield, who trains out of Havana, Cuba, will be making the trip along with light welterweight Rashield Williams. They will be the only two Bahamians competing in the AMBC Elite Boxing Championships in Honduras.

“The goal is for both of us to qualify,” said Hield. “Rashield is in good shape and is confident, and I’m in the best shape of my life. This will be my first fight in a while, but given the intense training that I’ve been going through with my coaches, I’m very confident that I will be able to go to the qualifier and do very well. My goal is so still be the first Bahamian to win a medal at the world championships. I feel like I am right on target for that - that’s my inspiration right now.”

The AIBA World Boxing Championships is about two months after the qualifier, set for August 25 to September 3, in Hamburg, Germany. With AIBA eliminating the headgear in its international boxing matches, and with a change in the scoring system, Hield said that it’s imperative that he goes into the ring and attack his opponent from the opening round bell straight through the fight.

“With this scoring system, you just have to go in there, hit your opponent and don’t be hit. It’s fast-paced boxing,” said Hield. “I know I just have to go in there and go all out. There are a lot of wild boxers out there who are just coming in with their head first trying to score points. As an experienced boxer you have to always be on guard against things like that and just counter attack.”

A number of countries from around the Caribbean and Central American region will be represented at the AMBC Elite Boxing Championships in Honduras, looking to qualify its boxers for the world championships.

Hield said that he just want Bahamians to keep him in their prayers as he embarks on this journey to qualify for another world championships.

“I just want to thank everyone who assisted in me getting to this level - my mother, sister, the boxing federation, the sports ministry, and all my fans,” said Hield. “I’m looking forward to going out there and giving a good showing.”

Hield has been competing for The Bahamas as an amateur boxer for the past 15 years. He feels that this is his time to shine.