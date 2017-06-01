Bahamian Kyle Alcine signs with the NDSU Bison

One of the country’s premier young high jumpers signed a letter of intent to attend North Dakota State University (NDSU) yesterday.

Kyle Alcine, who is currently ranked as one of the world’s top under-20 high jumpers, made the decision to continue his athletic career at NDSU in the fall.

Alcine will still have four seasons of National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) eligibility remaining after spending just one semester at Edward Waters College in Jacksonville, Florida, United States, in the fall of 2016. He’ll be able to compete for the North Dakota State Bison right away and would not be subjected to NCAA transfer rules, which usually require athletes to sit out a full season after transferring.

Alcine has been impressive so far this season, despite the fact that his first season as a collegiate athlete fell much shorter than expected. The 18-year-old high jumper has cleared 2.18 meters (m) (7’ 1-3/4”) twice already this year, a mark that ties him for 15th best in the world in the under-20 age division. NDSU Athletics Head Coach Don Larson and Jumps Coach Clayton Pritchard considered Alcine’s singing a “truly significant” moment for the Bison athletics program.

Alcine won a silver medal for The Bahamas at last month’s CARIFTA Track and Field Championships in Willemstad, Curacao.

Next year, Alcine will still be eligible for the CARIFTA Championships, set for The Bahamas. He hopes to win the gold in his final showing at the junior regional meet.

“Next year the meet is coming home, so look for me to put on a show,” said Alcine in a recent interview. “I felt like I could have come out with a gold in Curacao. It was a good show. It felt so easy out there, so I thought the win was mine, but I was satisfied with the silver. I just thank God that I came out healthy.”

The Bison men have won a combined 15 indoor and outdoor Summit League team titles since 2008, including eight straight outdoor crowns.