Jones notches a double-double in a losing effort for the Sun

Jonquel Jones continues to dominate down low for the Connecticut Sun in the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA).

Although her fantastic start to the season hasn’t exactly translated into wins for the Sun, the 6-foot-5 post player has been among the league’s best in terms of production up to this point.

Yesterday, Jones put up 14 points, 13 rebounds, two assists and four blocks in a 78–76 loss to the Washington Mystics. It was her second double-double this week.

“I think I just have a better understanding of the game and what to expect,” Jones said in an interview on Tuesday. “I feel like my teammates are trusting me more and we’re trusting each other. Even though it’s not showing up in the win column, we’re playing together and we’ll get over the hump.”

Despite Jones’ consistent play, the Sun has lost five of their first six games. Yesterday’s game marked the second time that they had the lead in the final minute of regulation, and let it slip away.

Veteran wing player Elena Delle Donne scored the game-winning three-point play with 44 seconds left, completing a nine-point comeback for the Mystics in the fourth quarter. Shekinna Stricklen gave the Sun a 73–64 lead with 4:33 left. A Krystal Thomas jumper, less than 30 seconds later, sparked a 9–0 Mystics scoring run to tie the game at 73 with 2:29 to go.

With the score tied at 75, Delle Donne put Washington ahead, with that three-point play in the final minute of the game. That put them ahead 78–75. The Sun had a chance to pull even when Delle Donne fouled Alex Bentley while attempting a three point shot, but Bentley missed the first free throw.

Two weeks into the season, Jones is averaging 14.6 points on 50 percent shooting and leading the WNBA with 12.2 rebounds per game.

Jones led the Sun to their first victory of the season on Tuesday. She became just the 13th player in league history to post 20 points and 20 rebounds in the same game in a season. Jones finished with 23 points and 21 boards on Tuesday, both career highs for the second-year Bahamian post player, as Connecticut earned a 97-79 win over the Chicago Sky.