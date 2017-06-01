Qualifiers mounting for world championships

A couple more Bahamians attained the qualifying standards for the London World Championships over the weekend, bringing the total number of Bahamian qualifiers up to eight so far.

In the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I East Preliminary Round in Lexington, Kentucky, USA, last weekend, Auburn teammates Teray Smith and Jenae Ambrose booked their tickets for London. Auburn junior Teray Smith was fantastic, running 20.44 seconds in the opening round of the men’s 200 meters (m) and a personal best time of 20.25 seconds in the quarters. He did that 20.25 into a headwind, proving that he definitely has the potential to go much faster when the NCAA Championships roll around. The qualifying time for the world championships is 20.44 seconds.

Ambrose is one of the up-and-coming female sprinters for The Bahamas. She ran 23.18 seconds in the opening round of the women’s 200m, and backed that up with a 23.05 clocking in the quarters. Ambrose will have an opportunity to improve those times at the NCAA Division I semi-finals and finals from June 7-10 at the storied Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. The qualifying time for the world championships in the women’s 200m is 23.10 seconds.

The other Bahamians who have already qualified for the worlds are quarter-milers Steven Gardiner (men’s 400m) and Shaunae Miller-Uibo (women’s 200/400m), sprinters Tynia Gaither (women’s 200m) and Anthonique Strachan (women’s 200m), hurdler Devynne Charlton (women’s 100m hurdles) and high jumper Donald Thomas (men’s high jump).

The 16th International Association of Athletics Federations’ (IAAF) World Championships is set for August 4-13, in London, England.

A few Bahamians are close as well. One of those is long jumper Bianca Stuart, who appears to be getting better as the season goes along. She won the women’s long jump competition at the Atlanta Georgia Relays last weekend, soaring a season’s best 6.67m (21’ 10-3/4”). The qualifying distance for the worlds is 6.75m (22’ 1-3/4”). Stuart holds the national record of 6.83m (22’ 5”).

“My season is progressing steadily. I improved my season’s best to 6.67m this past weekend, and I’ve been quite consistent, so it’s only a matter of time before I surpass the qualifying standard,” said Stuart. “My goal is to stay healthy and to consistently progress with each meet. I’m just thanking God for keeping me in good health thus far. I’m physically feeling strong and fast, so it’s all about staying fit going forward.”

Stuart will compete again this coming Saturday at the IAAF World Challenge Meet in São Bernardo do Campo, Brazil. She’s optimistic about her chances of surpassing the qualifying standard for the worlds in short order.

Also, athletes such as Tamara Myers in the women’s triple jump, Katrina Seymour in the women’s 400m hurdles, Pedrya Seymour in the women’s 100m hurdles, Shaquania Dorsett in the women’s 400m, Carmiesha Cox in the women’s 200m, Jamal Wilson in the men’s high jump, “Superman” Leevan Sands in the men’s triple jump, Jeffery Gibson in the men’s 400m hurdles, Michael Mathieu in the men’s 200 and 400m, Warren Fraser and Shavez Hart in the men’s 100m, are close to qualifying.

The men’s and women’s 4x100m relay teams qualified at the IAAF World Relays that were held here in The Bahamas from April 22-23.