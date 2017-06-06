Greene, Charlton earn regional awards

Bahamian Track and Field Head Coach at Purdue Rolando “Lonnie” Greene and Purdue track star Devynne Charlton picked up major regional awards this past weekend, as announced by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association on Sunday.

Greene was tabbed the Great Lakes Region’s Women’s Head Coach of the Year, and Charlton picked up the Great Lakes Region’s Women’s Track Athlete of the Year. The awards were voted on by the coaches in the region.

Greene earned the honor after he led the women’s team to its first outdoor Big Ten title since 1999. The women scored 133 points and won by 27.5 points over the next closest team. Greene also won the Great Lakes Region’s Women’s Head Coach of the Year Award indoors this season. The Purdue Boilermakers are currently ranked 14th in the country, the highest in-season ranking in outdoor program history, and are No. 1 in the region as they enter the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships this week. Purdue has eight women’s entries at the meet.

Charlton won three gold medals in a 60-minute span at the Big Ten Championships to lead Purdue to the title. She ran the opening leg of the winning 4x100 meters (m) relay team before winning the 100m dash with a school record time. She also won the 100m hurdles title, the first of her career. Charlton ranks second in the NCAA in the 100m hurdles this season and had the second-best qualifying time at the NCAA East Preliminaries. The women’s 4x100m relay team, which includes Charlton and fellow Bahamian Carmiesha Cox, is also NCAA Championships bound.

Both Greene and Charlton also unanimously won Big Ten awards last month, as Greene was named the Big Ten Women’s Coach of the Year and Charlton was named the Big Ten Women’s Track Athlete of the Championships.

Greene has been named a Great Lakes Head Coach of the Year three times in his five years leading the Boilermakers. He was named the Great Lakes Men’s Head Coach of the Year during the 2014 outdoor season.

Charlton’s honor is the first of her career. She has been named a Big Ten Track Athlete of the Championships three times during her career and once the Big Ten Track Athlete of the Year. The Big Ten Track Athlete of the Year Award, for this year, has not yet been announced.

The Boilermakers wrap up the 2016-17 athletic year for Purdue Athletics this week with the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon, USA. The meet runs Wednesday through Saturday.

• Article courtesy of www.purduesports.com.