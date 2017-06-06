Chisholm expected to make a full recovery from knee surgery

After undergoing potentially season-ending knee surgery early last month, Arizona Diamondbacks’ top prospect Jasrado “Jazz” Chisholm is expected to make a full recovery and be back in time for the winter instructional league, according to General Manager Mike Hazen.

Hazen said Chisholm suffered a “bucket-handle” tear of his meniscus, which is considered to be a bit more severe than a typical tear. A release from the team last week said that Chisholm could have played through the injury. However, the club didn’t see the need to take the risk of having him sustain further damage to the knee.

“There was a heightened risk of something more significant having to be done at the end of the season if he damaged it more,” Hazen said. “We just felt it wasn’t worth increasing the risk that something else could happen. This is a very simple, basic procedure in that, yeah, we were going to lose a few months, but we weren’t going to risk anything further.”

Chisholm was widely regarded in the organization as the Diamondbacks’ best position prospect entering the year. He got off to a sluggish start with Low-A Kane County, hitting .248 with a .683 OPS (on-base plus slugging), though he had been hitting better just prior to the injury.

Chisholm, who played his first professional season with the Missoula Osprey of the Pioneer League, is best known for his quick, powerful swing, which he said he models after Major League Baseball (MLB) legend Ken Griffey Jr. and Seattle Mariners current second baseman Robinson Cano.

“Their swings are nice and easy, but violent at the same time,” Chisholm said. “It doesn’t look violent, but it is. It’s quick and smooth and that’s what I try to do.”

Despite sporting a slender frame, Chisholm, who’s listed at six feet, 172 pounds, hit .281 with nine home-runs and had 13 steals in 62 games last season.

“He’s not that big of a kid, but he’s strong,” said Cougars’ hitting coach Jose Amado. “The ball jumps off his bat. He has quick hands and wrists. His hips and hands, the torque, he generates power. He’s going to drive in some runs and hit the ball with authority.”

Chisholm, a versatile infielder, was signed by the Diamondbacks last July and given a $200,000 signing bonus. He was the team’s top international signee in the 2015-16 international year.