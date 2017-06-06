Seymour looking to end collegiate career on a high note

Bahamian Katrina Seymour will be the first East Tennessee State University (ETSU) women’s athlete to represent the school at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships this week.

According to the senior athlete, her entire collegiate career has been building up to this moment. She has qualified in the women’s 400 meters (m) hurdles, and is preparing to compete against the best collegiate athletes in the nation. The NCAA Division I Outdoor Championships are set for June 7-10 at the historic Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, USA.

“It is a big accomplishment and something that I have been working hard toward the entire season,” said Seymour in an interview on campus this past weekend. “I just want to be able to go out, do my best and

continue to leave my imprint on the ETSU’s track and field program.”

Seymour finished third in her heat of the women’s 400m hurdles quarter-final, in a national record time of 56.32 seconds, and was fourth overall at the NCAA East Regionals in Lexington, Kentucky, thereby earning a spot in the semi-finals in Eugene.

The time was good enough to erase Michelle Cumberbatch’s former national record of 56.85 seconds that was done in 2010.

“When I completed the race, it didn’t set-in that I broke the record. I just really wanted to win the race and run a fast time,” said Seymour. “I was really excited and happy because that was one of my goals that I was working toward. I am happy that I got the record.”

The fact that Seymour was able to qualify for the NCAA outdoor semi-final round is especially impressive because she had to overcome a plethora of injuries over the past two years, including a season-ending injury last season which required months of rehab. She suffered a fractured knee and bone bruise. Also, last Christmas, Seymour suffered a broken toe while training at home. Although she still deals with the effects of the broken toe, she was able to put together one of the most memorable outdoor seasons in school history, claiming four event victories, 11 top ten finishes and setting the school record in the 400m hurdles four times.

During the indoor season, Seymour shined at the Southern Conference Championships, earning titles in the 60m, 200m, 400m, and 4x400m relay. She is one of 10 Bahamians who will be competing for their respective schools at the NCAA Outdoor Championships this week.