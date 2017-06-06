Shaunae Miller-Uibo had another spectacular race on Sunday.

She has been among the elite in athletics for quite some time now, but now Miller-Uibo is among the absolute best ever in the history of track and field.

Miller-Uibo blasted the women’s 200 meters (m) straight world record on Sunday, powering to a 21.76 finish at the Adidas Boost Boston Games on Charles Street in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. It was almost a full second faster than American Allyson Felix’s previous world record of 22.55 seconds that was done in 2010 in Manchester, England.

American Natasha Hastings also went under the old world record, running 22.50 seconds for second, and another American, Kimberlyn Duncan, was third in 22.81 seconds. Bahamian Tynia Gaither was also scheduled to run in the women’s 200m straight at the Adidas Boost Boston Games, but was a no-show for that event. As for Miller-Uibo, she was in a class by herself.

“It was exciting, an unbelievable feeling, and having the crowd so close to you made it that much more exciting,” said Miller-Uibo after the race. “I’m looking forward to coming back here next year. It was an open area, and a different feeling than the regular 200. I like it,” she added.

The unusual race was ran outdoors in the midst of Boston Common. The interactive meet featured several outdoor races and even some field events, set up on a makeshift track and mondo strips, thereby putting fans in attendance extremely close to the action. Miller-Uibo, 23, said that she felt really relaxed and comfortable out there. She said that she’s not a really good curve runner anyway, so it was a good change of atmosphere to do a 200m straight event. It was the first such race of her career.

Now, in just one race, Miller-Uibo is the fastest ever in the women’s 200m straight, and is among the top 15 in the women’s 200m all-time under any conditions. She is also the third Bahamian behind Tommy Robinson and Danny Smith to set a track and field world record.

In February of 1964, Robinson set a new world indoor record in the 300 yards in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada; and as a sophomore at Florida State University (FSU) in February of 1973, Smith tied the world record in the 50 yard hurdles in a race in which he defeated three Olympic champions at the Toronto Star-Maple Leaf Games in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Robinson’s mark was 30.2 seconds in his 300 yards race, while Smith ran 5.8 seconds in the 50 yard hurdles.

Miller-Uibo is the first Bahamian female to ever do so. The Olympic champion in the women’s 400m is maintaining an unbelievable pace this season. She has already stated her intention to go after both the 200m and 400m titles at the London World Championships this summer, which is a goal that seems very attainable given her early season dominance.

“I’m excited at where I’m at, and I’m really looking forward to London. I know it’s going to be tough, but I like where I’m at and looking forward to doing well,” she said.

The 16th International Association of Athletics Federations’ (IAAF) World Championships is set for August 4-13 in London, England. Miller-Uibo has already qualified for the worlds in both the 200 and 400m. She said that her training has intensified a bit, strength-wise, and she’s been doing some speed work as well, all in preparation to go after the double (200-400) this summer in London.

Miller-Uibo has the world lead in the women’s 400m at 49.77 seconds, and is at number two in the women’s 200m with her personal best national record of 21.91 seconds, done at the Prefontaine Classic two weekends ago.

At the Adidas Boost Boston Games yesterday, Miller-Uibo appeared to pull away from Hastings and the rest of the field in the final 50-75 meters of the race. She was unchallenged after the 150m mark, going on to obliterate the former world record of 22.50 seconds.

Also running for The Bahamas at the Adidas Boost Boston Games was national record holder in the men’s 400m Steven Gardiner, and national record holder in the men’s 400m hurdles Jeffery Gibson. Gardiner came down from the 400m to run the men’s 200m straight.

Running alongside world record holder in the men’s 400m Wayde van Niekerk, of South Africa, Gardiner lost his footing coming down to the end of the race, and tripped and fell. He got up and crossed the finish line in 31.28 seconds. Gardiner said afterwards that he just misstepped and he is injury-free.

Van Niekerk won easily in 19.84 seconds, American BeeJay Lee was second in 20.17 seconds, and American Wallace Spearmon finished third in 20.59 seconds. Gardiner was set up to challenge one of the top three spots prior to the fall.

In the men’s 400m hurdles on Friday, Gibson was a disappointing seventh in 51.06 seconds. He’s gradually making his way back from a torn labrum injury that he suffered last year. American Michael Stigler won that 400m hurdles race in 48.69 seconds, fellow American Michael Tinsley was second in 49.28 seconds, and Jamaican Roxroy Cato finished third in 49.41 seconds.