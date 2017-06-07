Students compete in karate competition courtesy of BTC

Smokey’s Karate School has been offering top notch martial arts training to Bahamians for over 15 years. Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) has stepped up again this year, having donated funds to enable karate students to compete in the 44th Annual U.S. Open ISKA (International Sport Karate Association) Championships. The annual championships will take place in Orlando, Florida, USA, next month.

“I want to thank BTC for their continued support of Smokey’s Karate School and helping us to excel in martial arts. We have been taking part in this competition for many years now and BTC has been there for us every step of the way,” said Ronald “Smokey” Martin, Master Instructor at Smokey’s Karate School.

The funds will assist with defraying travel and accommodation expenses for those students that face financial challenges. Manager for Public Relations Indira Collie said: “Mr. Martin has invested much of his life, not just teaching his students the art of karate, but also mentoring them to become responsible citizens. We are proud to support his program. He is definitely a part of the BTC family and we wish the kids best of luck as they compete next month.”

BTC is the first quad play provider in The Bahamas, and offers a full suite of landline, internet, mobile and television services allowing customers to stay connected throughout The Bahamas. The company is deeply rooted in community projects and supports a wide range of culture, youth, education and sporting initiatives such as Junkanoo, the Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival, the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF)/BTC World Relays and CARIFTA.