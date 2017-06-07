Charisma Taylor signs with the Hogs

One of the country’s most talented junior athletes, and certainly one of the most decorated at the CARIFTA level, is embarking on the next step of her athletics career.

Charisma Taylor, 17, has signed a national letter of intent to be a part of a major National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I program, at the University of Arkansas, in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Arkansas Razorbacks are known for their tremendous success in the jumps, and the young Bahamian star comes in well acclaimed in that area as a two-time CARIFTA champion in the under-18 girls’ triple jump, and a former CARIFTA champion in the under-18 girls’ long jump.

She is also an accomplished 100 meters (m) hurdler, having reached the ultimate level worldwide, competing in the ninth International Association of Athletics Federations’ (IAAF) World Youth Championships in Cali, Colombia, in 2015; and the 16th IAAF World U20 Championships in Bydgoszcz, Poland, in 2016.

Taylor has personal best marks of 5.79m (19’) in the long jump, 12.62m (41’ 5”) in the triple jump, and 13.94 seconds in the 100m hurdles. Next year, she will still be eligible to compete at the CARIFTA Games which will be held in Nassau, The Bahamas; and the 17th IAAF World U20 Championships, which will be held at Ratina Stadium in Tampere, Finland. For now, she’s just excited to be going to Arkansas though.

“I’m very excited. From I went there on a visit, I knew that was where I wanted to go,” said Taylor. “I knew what I was looking for, and I got a good feeling from the coaches and the athletes there. The coaches and the athletes are very personable, and that’s what I want to see in a school. Coach (Chris) Johnson is a hard-nosed coach. He conducts hard practices, but I’m used of that. It’s just another level and I’m looking forward to it.”

Last year, Taylor left The Bahamas to finish high school in the United States, and be a part of SPIRE Academy’s stable of young athletes in Geneva, Ohio. At SPIRE, a performance training institution for high school and postgraduate athletes, Taylor got an opportunity to compete indoors as well as outdoors under the guidance of SPIRE Academy and Olympic Coach Nathan Taylor.

Indoors, she had season and personal best marks of 8.62 seconds in the 60m hurdles, and 11.69m (38’ 4-1/4”) in the triple jump. In terms of placement, she struggled in her first year in the under-20 division at CARIFTA, finishing fifth in the 100m hurdles, fifth in her best event, the triple jump and sixth in the long jump. In the triple jump, in particular, she still recorded a personal best (12.62m), despite finishing fifth.

Taylor feels that the stiff competition that she got overseas this year can only help to prepare her for the next level, as a freshman in college. The 17-year-old college bound athlete was among the top 10 high school jumpers in the girls’ triple jump this year, and is looking to really take off in that event. At Arkansas, she’ll certainly be able to get the training she needs under the watchful eyes of Head Coach Lance Harter and Assistant Coach Chris Johnson. The Razorbacks (Hogs) have produced numerous NCAA triple jump champions and world-class jumpers including Mike Conley, Brian Wellman and Jérôme Romain just to name a few.

Taylor said that she is looking forward to doing well in all of her events, though – the long and triple jumps, and the 100m hurdles.

“I’m not sure as yet what I will be specializing in, if any. I like all three equally,” she said. “I definitely want to get to the SEC (Southeastern Conference) Championships and get personal best marks in all of my events. There’s room for improvement in all of my events. In the triple jump, I have to work on the step phase; in the long jump I have to get up on the board; and in the hurdles I just have to get faster. I’m looking forward to improving.”

Taylor is on the verge of becoming just the fourth Bahamian athlete to soar over 13m (42’ 8”) in the women’s triple jump. In the long jump, she’s almost a six meter jumper (19’ 8-1/4”), and in the hurdles, she has already dipped below 14 seconds.

This year, Taylor graduated with honors from St. John High School in Ashtabula, Ohio, about nine miles out from where she trained at SPIRE Academy. At Arkansas, Taylor will be a hospitality management major with a concentration in culinary arts.